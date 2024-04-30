Fans showed Pearl Thusi major love after they threw money at her during her set at a recent gig

The star was overwhelmed by the love, and she said she would bring her swiping machine next time

Pearl Thusi's skills have always been placed under scrutiny, but it seems as though she has built a fanbase that defends her

Pearl Thusi is now a certified DJ, and her fans are showing her all of the love. The star recently got blessed with loads of cash during her set.

Fans showed Pearl Thusi love by throwing money at her during her set. Image: @pearlthusi

Fans make it rain on Pearl Thusi

Pearl Thusi was shown major love by patrons at a recent gig she was playing at. While she was working her magic on the decks, they threw money at her during her set.

The star was visibly overwhelmed by the love shown to her. On her Instagram stories, Pearl said she said she would bring her swiping machine next time.

"At this rate, I'm bringing a swiping machine to my gigs," she said.

Has Mzansi forgiven Pearl Thusi's skills?

Pearl Thusi's skills have faced scrutiny, but she appears to have built quite a loyal fanbase who aggressively defends her.

@ChrisExcel102:

"Sis Pearl is the best female DJ we have in the Country now."

@The_A_Wagon:

"They are making it rain for her."

@Melusi_Mokone:

"This has to be implemented to our local DJs, they don’t get paid enough by these club owners."

@Asa_Sigoxo:

"She’s loved, no doubt."

@Ihhashi_Turkei:

"Ooh this is so sweet, being a DJ seems to have its perks."

@bydega_

"instead of paying their bills, they giving money to Djs who can't even DJ."

Pearl Thusi and DJ Kaygee The Vibe divide the internet

In a previous report from Briefly News, media personality Pearl Thusi and DJ Kaygee The Vibe's video dancing circulated on social media and received a warm reaction.

