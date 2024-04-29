Media personality Pearl Thusi continued to underwhelm many netizens with her DJing skills

South African media personality and DJ Pearl Thusi has made headlines once again on social media about her DJing skills.

Pearl Thusi's DJing skills still under scrutiny

Social media has been buzzing as the Queen Sono actress Pearl Thusi became the talk of the town after fans continued to spark interest in the star's friendship with DJ and businesswoman DJ Zinhle.

Recently, the star underwhelmed many netizens once again with her DJing skills. The news and gossip page MDNews posted a new video of the actress playing her set with former hip hop rapper Reason, who now goes by the name Sizwe Alakine on their Twitter (X) page.

The video was captioned:

"Pearl Thusi on the decks..."

Watch the video below:

Fans debate over Pearl Thusi's DJing skills

Many netizens continued to talk about the star's DJing skills on social media. See some of the comments below:m

@m_kobene said:

"She must calm down and just play."

@Designflows21 responded:

"When you don’t get along with your friend anymore next thing she starts doing the same thing you do , I would wonder if she’s always been jealous of me."

@VinstaDaKing wrote:

"Another Thuli Phongolo."

@Komzi_01 replied:

"No more respect for the craft. Everyone is a Dj now."

@Bunny_BooII commented:

"Aow shame help her Lord."

@Glen_Matom mentioned:

"Another used to be."

@DaRealGThee tweeted:

"Pearl Thusi when are you going to act mare my sister o le busy ka spane bo Cyan B, We want to see this beautiful face on TV maan."

Pearl Thusi shows off new hairstyle

Recently, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi debuted her new hairstyle to her followers. The actress-turned-DJ flaunted her latest do, but sadly, she isn't a big fan of the click-clacking from her beads.

Our girl Pearl Thusi had her gorgeous hair braided and doesn't seem entirely happy with her choice of hairstyle.

