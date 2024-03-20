Pearl Thusi recently showed off her new braided hairstyle and doesn't seem too happy about it

This was because of the beads inserted at the end of her brads that made a noise with every move

While fans joked with Pearl about her new hair, others called her an attention-seeker

Pearl Thusi and her supporters trolled her new braided hairstyle. Images: pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Pearl Thusi debuted her new hairstyle to her followers. The actress-turned-DJ flaunted her latest do, but sadly, she isn't a big fan of the click-clacking from her beads.

Pearl Thusi flaunts her new braids

Our girl Pearl Thusi had her gorgeous hair braided and doesn't seem entirely happy with her choice of hairstyle.

The Queen Sono actress had some Fulani braids done with multiple wooden beads at the end to add flavour to her flat braids.

Taking to her Instagram page, Pearl said she found the hairstyle inspiration on Pinterest and was excited, but her excitement was short-lived:

"I don't have any regrets about this hair, none, but tell me why I sound like a walking musical instrument.

*Jingles beads*

You need to ask the right questions before you do a hairstyle. I thought, 'Ah, Pinterest, let's go.' I can't even serve in silence; I'm just serving a jamboree."

Mzansi reacts to Pearl Thusi's new hair

Netizens showed love to Pearl's new hair and trolled her over her beads' irritating noise:

South African choreographer, Bontle Modiselle said:

"Still serving, just not in silence."

Mzansi media personality, Pamela Mtanga could relate:

"I had braids with beads and took them out two days later. The clicking and clacking? I can't!"

Local rapper, Maglera Doe Boy joked:

"I need to go to the studio and make you shake them."

South African media personality, Robot Boii wrote:

"Come to the studio; I wanna see something."

Meanwhile, some netizens dragged Pearl while others claimed that she was clout-chasing again:

ProTwoolz said:

"Budget hairstyle? Cyril will pay."

HolmesBaraka wrote:

"She is just trying to get attention again because nobody is talking about her."

Queen_am28623 dragged Pearl:

"When I look at a 16-year-old's behaviour and Pearl Thusi's, I don't see any difference; I see two teenagers and Pearl Thusi is 36 at that time."

Mzansi questions Pearl Thusi's move to being a DJ

In more Pearl Thusi updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the actress/ presenter's latest video DJing at a club.

Mzansi questioned what could have motivated her to become a disc jockey, and most concluded that it was due to President Cyril Ramaphosa's economy.

