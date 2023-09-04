Pearl Thusi has again found herself at the centre of social media scrutiny

The actress and presenter recently posted her videos for the viral Water challenge and was accused of attention-seeking

Though Pearl has not said anything in response to the backlash, Mzansi had plenty to say

Pearl Thusi is accused of being an attention-seeker over her 'Water' challenge dance video

Source: Instagram

Pearl Thusi is being called out for clout chasing after posting a video of herself dancing in Spain. The actress shared multiple clips of herself shaking her bum to Water by Tyla for the song's viral challenge. Mzansi accused Pearl of clout-chasing, saying that she was desperate for attention.

Pearl Thusi joins the Water challenge

Johannesburg-born singer/ dancer, Tyla released her hit single, Water which later got its own viral dance challenge that Pearl soon joined.

The actress posted videos during her vacation in Spain dancing to the song and asked her followers to help her pick which one she should make her Instagram reel.

"I need help choosing the one that should become my reel for the challenge. Comment with the frame number! Please and thank you!"

Mzansi reacts to Pearl's videos

Social media users were unimpressed with Pearl's videos, with others saying "It's giving Zimbabwe," alluding to her recent trip to Mbare.

sibusisozamdela said:

"Umdala."

mavuso_akasilos commented:

"You too old for the s#!t, stop it."

sakhile_nxumalo_ responded:

"Ungenwe yini wena ngane, wasi dunusela kangaka senzeni kuwe ngampela? Kawu 10 pho."

delsomusic_live posted:

"Stop whatever you smoking."

bongs6010 added:

"It’s giving Britney Spears."

mangaung101 said:

"U do need help serious."

EsonasihleM commented:

"Why kanti? She already has the fame and viewership."

Other users weren't as critical and cheered Pearl on for her toned body and dance moves:

tiamowry said:

"F#@k it up!!!

pearlmodiadie commented:

"1st and last slide!"

djzinhle responded:

"Stomach!"

robinthede posted:

"ALL OF THEM CAUSE YOU FINE AF!"

Pearl Thusi catches fire over Zimbabwe trip

Briefly News recently caught online reactions over Pearl Thusi's trip to Zimbabwe where many blasted her for supporting Zanu PF.

The Zimbabwean ruling party has been accused of gross human rights violations and Pearl's visit raised many eyebrows.

The publication revealed even more social media reactions from other socialites' recent Zimbabwe visits that sparked online outrage.

