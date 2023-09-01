Makhadzi has hyped up her album release for Mbofholowo and said this project is her best yet

The award-winning singer even said that she gave this album her all and promised that her fans would be blown away

The singer recently trended after drama between her, Jah Prayzah and Winky D in London made headlines

Makhadzi will be releasing a new album, Mbofholowo, and her fans are waiting in anticipation

Makhadzi said 'Mbofholowo' is her best project as it is her first since exiting Open Mic.

Mbofholowo is ready to hit the streets

The award-winning singer Makhadzi has hyped up her album release for Mbofholowo and said this project is her best yet.

Makhadzi said she gave the project her heart and soul and added that she released it as an independent artist. She promised her supporters a masterpiece, adding that she featured a plethora of artists in it.

"This is music with freedom, Mbofholowo. I'm doing this independently. There are amazing featured/supporting artists in this album. It will blow you away. I strive in unity and being a proud African. I put my heart and soul in this AGAIN."

Fans eagerly wait for Makhadzi's song

Some fans could not wait until midnight to hear their fave in action. Makhadzi has gained a fairly large and loyal following, stretching beyond the borders of South Africa.

She had fans in other parts of the world impatiently asking for the album to be released.

kilogramkg asked:

"Where is the album? Been refreshing my iTunes since midnight!"

ngobeli_zwivhuya questioned:

"It’s not out it says 22 September or is my phone tripping?"

jes.bae said:

"Where is the album Makhadzi weh."

mathibatmor gushed:

"Congratulations on going independent Queen."

houseofcairo1 said:

"I have few hours to listen to all the songs before we see you at Propaganda."

molebogeng__m said:

"Proud of you."

mudzananithemba said:

"Can't waitttt !! Let's goo."

wonder_mba gushed:

"Our beautiful queen."

Makhadzi caught in drama with London promoters

Makhadzi claimed in a video, that the promoters at the Africa Music Festival in London had poor time management skills. She also mentioned that she was sabotaged because she is not a Zimbabwean artist.

She specifically called out Winky D and said he tried to sabotage her performance by going over the time limit he was given.

"Good evening guys, I just wanted to tell you that I am going now. They said because I am not a Zimbabwean, I can't take time on stage."

Makhadzi faced backlash from Zimbabweans

In a previous report from Briefly News, Makhadzi was warned by Zimbabweans to apologise to Winky D.

Many hurled insults at her because she accused the singer of trying to sabotage her performance.

