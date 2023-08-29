Popular reality star Gogo Maweni has purchased a brand new car to celebrate another trip around the sun

The Izangoma Zodumo star headed to her social media pages to show off her new ride which had a big red bow

Social media has been awash with congratulatory messages and heartwarming birthday tributes from the star's fans

Gogo Maweni knows how to spoil herself, and we love seeing it. The star celebrated her trip around the sun with a brand-new white Porsche.

Gogo Maweni has revealed that she bought a Porsche for her birthday. Image: @dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Maweni buys new whip for her birthday

Gogo Maweni has just added another pricey car to her impressive car collection. Anyone who follows the star whose real name is Makgotso Lee-Anne Makopo knows she has one of the most expensive car collections in Mzansi.

The star recently made headlines when she revealed that she had just bought a Range Rover is at it again. Taking to her Instagram page, she shared pictures of the new addition to the garage.

She said she purchased the whip because she was celebrating the day she same on earth. The caption read:

"Today marks the day I got to earth and I didn’t come to play. Ya’ll better know what time it is when I pull up!"

Mzansi congratulates Gogo Maweni on new whip

Social media users have congratulated Gogo Maweni on her new car again. Many love that the star is in her winning season.

@yumsokhulu wrote:

"Happy birthday, and congratulations ziyasebenza izigubhu"

@lerato_mvelase commented:

"Happy birthday "

@sinothandomadube added:

"What ever you said edlozini as am about to start my journey I copy and paste."

@tshepiberry noted:

"Happy happy birthday & congratulations on your new baby "

@sa_rich_women said:

"Okay but Ma’am Congratulations."

@thee_shoni_alicia wrote:

"Congratulations Mam❤️❤️big moves."

