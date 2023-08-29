Celebrity sangoma Gogo Maweni is turning a year older today, and she celebrates it in style

She posted six gorgeous pictures in a red ball gown accompanied by a birthday note to herself on her socials

Her comment sections were flooded with birthday wishes from her fans and celebrities

Celebrity sangoma Dr Maweni started her birthday celebrations with six gorgeous pictures. Images: @dr_maweni

Reality star Lee-Ann Makopo-Mgube, popularly known as Gogo Maweni, starts a new trip around the sun today. As always, the traditional doctor celebrated herself luxuriously.

Gogo Maweni posts 6 birthday pictures in a red dress

The glamorous sangoma posted six stunning pictures on her social networks. She was clad in a red ballroom gown and had a bottle of champagne and two full bouquets of red roses as props.

She penned a lovely birthday note to herself:

"Happy birthday to an amazing person - myself! Today, I celebrate another Year of growth, resilience, & self-discovery. May this year be filled with exciting adventures, personal achievements, and endless happiness. Here's to embracing all that comes my way. Cheers to a fantastic year ahead"

Check out her post below:

Social media users wish Gogo Maweni a happy birthday

The birthday post was showered with awesome birthday wishes from her fans, who wished her a great year ahead:

@HowardNtuthuko wished:

"Happy birthday Dr maweni ukhule ntombazane unkulunkulu akubusise ngakho konke ubuhle ozifisela bona. Thokoza."

@cubaweezy said:

"Happy New Age Hun."

@Karabo16705661 commented:

"Happy birthday to you Gogo Maweni may God of Gods bless you with many years."

@knaomin sent a birthday wish:

"Happy Birthday Queen. Hope it’s everything and more!"

@official.qwabetwins said:

"Happy birthday sis wam."

@sir_levard affirmed her:

"One of the strongest women I know! Happy birthday, Queen!"

phumlani_siphesihle_mgxobani reminded her:

"Happiest birthday Queen many more years my friend love you so much."

Gogo Maweni gets spoiled on Valentine's Day

Previously, Briefly News reported how the traditional doctor loves to spoil herself and gets the same treatment in return.

On Valentine's Day, the Izangoma Zodumo star was woken up to a trail of red roses and stacks of R100 and R200 notes leading to the balcony, where a romantic table was set for her by husband, Sabelo Mgube.

