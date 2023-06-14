Gogo Maweni has jetted off to another country, and she bragged about the lush vacation on her Twitter account

The Izangoma Zodumo star shared a picture showing her Gucci items and passport but was mocked by many people

Mzansi peeps said Gogo Maweni should have used her sangoma powers to fly, while others said her Gucci luggage looked "fake"

Gogo Maweni is living the soft life, and she recently boasted about her recent trip on social media.

Gogo Maweni was trolled after revealing she went on a lush vacation. Image: @dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter on 13 June, Maweni dropped a snap showing her passport and Gucci items. In the caption, the Izangoma Zodumo star said:

"All packed n ready we catching flights ✈️✈️✈️"

Mzansi roasts Gogo Maweni's Gucci and sangoma lifestyle

Like any other of Maweni's posts, some comments mocked her traditional healer lifestyle. Peeps told her to stop catching flights and fly to her destination with a broom.

The comments section was messy as some people insinuated that her Gucci items are fake.

However, Maweni also breathed fire on the trolls by defending herself.

@vincentgodisaf1 said:

"Why can't you simply use a broom."

@MabelaKgomotso shared:

"Gucci ya size 11 for intombazani is a red flag."

@Sting65537504 wrote:

"Inyoka yakho uyishiya nobani Gogo? Sacela uyishiye no @ChrisExcel102 I wanna see something "

@BoikieBoikzaro also said:

"Petrol is so expensive, even brooms can't fly anymore. Witchcraft reached its lowest level. Abo gogo don't have plans, it's hard."

@QuincyZena added:

"Uyoqinisa umzi ka will Smith?"

Why is Gogo Maweni accused of witchcraft?

Gogo Maweni practises her sangoma lifestyle publicly and never hides what goes on in her ndumba. Because of her wild claims about her powers, Mzansi has accused her of bewitching her baby daddy SK Khoza, reported The South African.

IOL added that Maweni has also shown off her snakes on social media. Videos of her handling the reptiles gave online users bad vibes.

Despite being called out by some peeps, others are scared because Maweni once told her trolls she'd deal with them spiritually.

Video of Gogo Maweni saying she can't wait to be an ancestor trends, sangoma wants to use her spiritual powers

In related news, Briefly News reported that Gogo Maweni's wild social media video had everyone in her comments section giving her the side eye.

The sangoma said she couldn't wait to deal with her naysayers when she becomes an ancestor.

