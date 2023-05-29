Gogo Maweni faced backlash on Twitter after fans accused her of useless witchcraft

Fans sarcastically requested muthi to stop load shedding and address other societal issues such as unemployment and political problems

Maweni's tweet promoting her services and potions was met with criticism, with fans calling it rubbish and questioning the effectiveness of her practices

Mzansi dragged Gogo Maweni and accused her of practising useless witchcraft. Images: @dr_maweni

Gogo Maweni, the controversial South African spiritual healer and reality TV star, was dragged and accused of useless witchcraft by fans on Twitter.

Maweni has been a hot topic in Mzansi for alleged witchcraft

Maweni is no stranger to making headlines. The sangoma shook Mzansi last year after fans speculated she had bewitched a popular South African actor with whom she has a child TimesLIVE reports.

Since then, the reality star's name has been a hot topic in the mouths, and Twitter fingers, of South Africans.

Gogo Maweni has received backlash for her muthi with fans accusing her of useless witchcraft

Maweni's recent tweet was met with backlash as fans roasted her while accusing her of useless witchcraft.

Maweni tweeted:

"Isidliso Sothando (he becomes your puppet and you are the puppet master) vs Isidliso Sangaphansi (he will never have an e...n for anyone else but you…alivuki)❤️‍ #maweni #gogomaweni #ThokozaGogo"

Fans were not convinced by Maweni's potions and sarcastically asked for muthi to stop load shedding.

@zeus_883 said:

"So it only works for your customers but not for you?"

@tembisaonlyn tweeted:

"Rubbish promoting witchcraft sis."

@paballo_maseko said:

"Do you have something to stop unemployment or load shedding or are you just useless?"

@BAWLINGHARD commented:

"Yiyo lento eniyithwaselayo leh vele so-called "traditional healers" yiyo into ophathiswe yona leh?"

@10GEE_Khumi said:

"You have nothing that will get rid of the ANC? And fix Eskom?"

