Lesotho-born rapper Malome Vector and two other artists have died in a fatal car accident on the N8 in the Free State

It is unknown whether the trio were travelling to or returning from Lesotho, with the reports of their deaths circulating online

Social media users have flooded the timeline to react to the news and express their condolences on Wednesday night

Lesotho rapper Malome Vector and two other artists died in a car accident in the Free State. Images: @visse_ss

Source: Twitter

Popular rapper Malome Vector, whose real name is Bokang Moleli, is among three who died in a fatal car crash in the Free State on Wednesday, 24 July.

The Lesotho-born artist was reportedly travelling with two other musicians when the accident happened.

Malome Vector, 2 others die in accident

However, the details surrounding the incident, which happened on the N8, remain sketchy, as do the identities of his companions.

Conflicting reports suggested Moleli was with Ntate Stunna and Wave Rhyder, while others said Lizwi Wokuqala and Puleng Phoofolo.

It is unknown whether the trio were travelling to or returning from Lesotho. The @MDNnewss X page shared news about the artists' passing.

The caption read:

"Musician Malome Vector, whose real name is Bokang Moleli, passed away in a car accident on the N8 in the Free State. His companions, Lizwi Wokuqala and Puleng Phoofolo, also lost their lives in the same tragic incident."

Rapper Shebeshxt was among the first Mzansi artists to express their condolences on social media following the reports on Wednesday night.

He captioned his post:

"R.I.P Ntate Stunna and Wave Rhyder (broken heart emoji)."

Malome Vector's record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment, confirmed the artist's passing in a short post:

Locals express their shock

Many online users expressed their condolences and shock at the loss of the three artists.

Briefly News looks at some of the reactions.

@ishmaelsizwe wrote:

"Someone is sacrificing these boys in the industry."

@NtateWilliams wrote:

"May their souls rest in peace. Anyone with Stunna info?"

@AngeeMudau reacted:

"This one hit deep. RIP Bokang."

