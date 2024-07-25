Kaya 959 radio presenter Sol Phenduka chuckled at some of the Items found at the Sun City Prison

The officials conducted a raid and swept through the prison cells to find money, makeup and nail polish, among other things

The Podcast and Chill podcaster found this funny, and many other people joined in on the laughter

Sol Phenduka joked and chuckled at the items found at Sun City Prison during the raid. Image: @solphenduka, @KayaNews

Source: Instagram

This week, officials at the Sun City prison in Soweto, Johannesburg, conducted a raid, and some of the items they found were horrifying.

Reacting to the viral videos and making rounds on social media about the recent raids at Sun City Prison, radio presenter Sol Phenduka found humour in the items that were found.

What was found in the cells?

According to Kaya 959, officials found a number of items, from PlayStation gaming consoles to cellphones and chargers. They also found money and rizla.

"Some of the contraband found at the 'Sun City' prison this evening includes: cellphones, cables, chargers, money, rizla, weeed, makeup, nail polish, sharp objects, and in one case, a sex toy."

Sol Phenduka jokes about the items found

The Podcast and Chill podcaster found this rather funny, and many other people joined in on the laughter. See his post below:

This is what netizens had to say in response to Sol's post.

@Moshe_Meso questioned:

"So the stories are true. Someone’s father is a wife in prison?"

@ZuluNewsAgency asked:

"I wonder how these people actually lived."

@mnm_meya laughed:

"Life is good in prison mos."

@Manny_867 joked:

"Who's the make up for manje?"

@DlaminiDukani shared:

"Crime will escalate forever in this country."

@KingOfJHB added:

"There are male real housewives of prison in there."

Source: Briefly News