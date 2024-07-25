Officials conducted a prison raid at the infamous Sun City prison in Soweto, south of Johannesburg, on Wednesday, 24 July

The raid, aimed at addressing the smuggling of items, resulted in the confiscation of extensive contraband, including a PlayStation

The Online community expressed shock and dismay over the scenes, questioning the complicity of prison officials

Officials netted a PlayStation console, among other extensive contraband items, during a raid at Sun City prison. Images: @KayaNews

The raids are coming in droves at Mzansi correctional centres following widespread clamour about the apparent soft life of convicted criminals.

A viral video eight days ago of an inmate boasting about doing "extremely fine" behind bars is thought to have sparked the cascading events.

Officials confiscate PlayStation console

Videos of the infamous Sun City prison raid in Soweto, south of Johannesburg, have been trending on social media since Wednesday night, 24 July.

Clips posted by an X user, @ttmbele, showed officials, comprising Emergency Support Team (EST) members and South African Police Service (SAPS), sweeping cells at the correctional facility and confiscating various items.

In one video, officials could be seen confiscating a Playstation console and two controllers.

The caption read:

"PlayStation found in one of the cells at Johannesburg Correctional Center, also known as Sun City."

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) official can be seen clutching the gadget in his hand and shuffling his way out of one of the cells surrounded by inmates during the intense search operation.

As he does, the official can be heard barking orders to prisoners, shouting:

"One side ... one side ... one side!!!"

The operation was aimed to address the smuggling of illegal items into the prison and to improve security measures.

Officials discovered numerous contraband items, including TVs, smartphones, knives, screwdrivers, weaves, and hair products, in addition to the PlayStation.

Online community expresses alarm

As expected, the raid sparked discussions about the conditions in South African prisons and officials' complicity in smuggling prohibited goods online.

This saw the PlayStation confiscation video rack up 200,000 views, 2000 likes, 1000 reposts, over 500 bookmarks, and 150 responses inside 10 hours.

Briefly News looks at some of the interesting reactions to it.

@QueenyIle wrote:

"The SA police and wardens are a big problem themselves. How did these things enter the correctional centre?"

@almazsithole said:

"Yi film inkosi impela. ANC governance was really nonexistent. For some reason, our people can’t govern without white supervision. Sad."

@TheGeopol reacted:

"It’s clear that crime pays for some in South African prisons. How can murderers enjoy PlayStation in prisons? SA justice system ke [nonsense]."

