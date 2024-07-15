Video of Inmates in South Africa Bragging About Prison Life Sparks Outrage
- A video of prisoners having fun in their prison cell in a South African correctional facility has gone viral
- One of the prisoners who recorded the video claims that prison life is the soft life and brags about having food, shelter, electricity and access to education
- South Africans were furious and many called on the government to act against the prisoners, slamming their conduct
JOHANNESBURG — South Africans slammed a prisoner trending for bragging about prison's "soft life".
Prisoner brags about soft life in video
@MDNnewss posted the video on their X account. The video shows a group of inmates in an unidentified correctional services facility presumably sitting in a cell. One is recording a video about the pleasures of being behind bars.
The prisoner talks about the benefits of prison life, including three meals they don't cook, free toiletries, free education and a roof over their heads.
"We're not suffering. If you think we're suffering, you're wrong, my brother," he said.
View the video here:
Briefly News contacted the Department of Correctional Services for comment. At the time of publication, the department had not responded.
South Africans furious at the video
Netizens were unhappy about the video of the prisoner and criticised it.
Thapelo asked:
"Can they arrest him again for posting while he's in prison?"
Callie asked:
"Did he hear that we have a new minister who is planning to change all of this and have them work?"
Myckyla said:
"And people expect crime stats to go down. Never in a lifetime."
Fifty Shades of Black said:
"There's nothing worse than your freedom being taken away from you. He can brag all he wants, but he is not free. He is behind walls, and someone decides when he sleeps, when he eats, what he eats and what he wears."
uMadlamini said:
"Please do something quickly, Mr Groenewald."
14 Prisoners stabbed in gruesome Westville prison attack
In a related article, Briefly News reported that 14 prisoners were attacked in Westville prison in Durban.
The prisoners were allegedly stabbed with broken pieces of glass and SA discussed the incident. The government also issued a warning to South Africans smuggling contraband to prisoners.
