A video of prisoners having fun in their prison cell in a South African correctional facility has gone viral

One of the prisoners who recorded the video claims that prison life is the soft life and brags about having food, shelter, electricity and access to education

South Africans were furious and many called on the government to act against the prisoners, slamming their conduct

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A prisoner claims to be living the soft life in jail. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — South Africans slammed a prisoner trending for bragging about prison's "soft life".

Prisoner brags about soft life in video

@MDNnewss posted the video on their X account. The video shows a group of inmates in an unidentified correctional services facility presumably sitting in a cell. One is recording a video about the pleasures of being behind bars.

The prisoner talks about the benefits of prison life, including three meals they don't cook, free toiletries, free education and a roof over their heads.

"We're not suffering. If you think we're suffering, you're wrong, my brother," he said.

View the video here:

Briefly News contacted the Department of Correctional Services for comment. At the time of publication, the department had not responded.

South Africans furious at the video

Netizens were unhappy about the video of the prisoner and criticised it.

Thapelo asked:

"Can they arrest him again for posting while he's in prison?"

Callie asked:

"Did he hear that we have a new minister who is planning to change all of this and have them work?"

Myckyla said:

"And people expect crime stats to go down. Never in a lifetime."

Fifty Shades of Black said:

"There's nothing worse than your freedom being taken away from you. He can brag all he wants, but he is not free. He is behind walls, and someone decides when he sleeps, when he eats, what he eats and what he wears."

uMadlamini said:

"Please do something quickly, Mr Groenewald."

14 Prisoners stabbed in gruesome Westville prison attack

In a related article, Briefly News reported that 14 prisoners were attacked in Westville prison in Durban.

The prisoners were allegedly stabbed with broken pieces of glass and SA discussed the incident. The government also issued a warning to South Africans smuggling contraband to prisoners.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News