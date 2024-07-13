CCTV footage showing a group of criminals indiscriminately hunting down their prey is doing the rounds online

Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee posted clips of the incidents outside Hillbrow's notorious hijacked building, Vanin Court

Impassioned online users flooded the comments section to hit out at the impunity and indiscriminate crime wave

CCTV footage captured thugs operating outside the notorious Vanin Court in Hillbrow. Image: @NewFrame_News and Marco Longari

JOHANNESBURG — Thieves in Hillbrow indiscriminately accosted an elderly woman, allegedly taking her phone, in a chilling incident caught on CCTV.

The impunity of their actions became a fresh reminder of the brunt borne by the most vulnerable members of society.

Thugs rob elderly woman and man

Crime activist @Abramjee posted three videos of the incidents outside Hillbrow's notorious hijacked building, Vanin Court, on Saturday, July 13.

The caption read:

"Vannin Court, Hillbrow, JHB: Criminals robbed several people, including a female pensioner. SAPS Hillbrow and JMPD units assisted Bad Boyz Group response units, and the main suspect was arrested, and the stolen cellphone of the elderly lady was recovered."

In one video, four security guards are seen approaching and entering Vanin Court after the robberies and emerging with a suspect.

They appear to rough him up slightly and move off with him.

A second clip shows the elderly victim walking towards the alleged suspect after he was apprehended and placed in the back of a response van.

The third and final footage captures the moment four suspects accost another man as he walks in the streets.

They grab him in what looks like a chokehold and wrestle him to the ground before proceeding to search his pockets.

In the ensuing moments, security can be seen trying to apprehend the thugs, and, in a cynical twist, one of the hoodlums runs past the male victim as he scampers off and throws what looks like a phone back at him.

Mzansi infuriated by trend

The material garnered nearly 100,000 hits in three hours, attracting over 1000 likes and 360 reposts.

More than 150 concerned netizens flooded the comments. Briefly News looks at some of the responses to the post.

@ZizinjaAbelungu wrote:

"This is the work that should be done by Amapanya Panya. They are getting paid to protect our communities from these things."

@BQ_Kunene demanded:

"Vannin Court in Hillbrow must be shut down immediately, @Kenny_T_Kunene, @MTshwaku, @CityofJoburgZA, @JoburgMPD [and] @Lesufi."

@jazzysalvador2 mentioned:

"This hurts me to the bone. Once happened to me at Park Station. From nowhere, 10 guys surrounded me, each taking what they wanted [and] just left my car keys. I have not healed from that yet. If I see this happening to someone else, they will have to kill me. I need my revenge."

