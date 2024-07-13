Notorious Hillbrow Thugs Rob Elderly Woman in Chilling Footage, SA Angered: “Hurts to the Bone”
- CCTV footage showing a group of criminals indiscriminately hunting down their prey is doing the rounds online
- Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee posted clips of the incidents outside Hillbrow's notorious hijacked building, Vanin Court
- Impassioned online users flooded the comments section to hit out at the impunity and indiscriminate crime wave
JOHANNESBURG — Thieves in Hillbrow indiscriminately accosted an elderly woman, allegedly taking her phone, in a chilling incident caught on CCTV.
The impunity of their actions became a fresh reminder of the brunt borne by the most vulnerable members of society.
Thugs rob elderly woman and man
Crime activist @Abramjee posted three videos of the incidents outside Hillbrow's notorious hijacked building, Vanin Court, on Saturday, July 13.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
"Siyabonga": KZN man's initiative to build houses for masses creates 'buckets' of waves amid traffic
The caption read:
"Vannin Court, Hillbrow, JHB: Criminals robbed several people, including a female pensioner. SAPS Hillbrow and JMPD units assisted Bad Boyz Group response units, and the main suspect was arrested, and the stolen cellphone of the elderly lady was recovered."
In one video, four security guards are seen approaching and entering Vanin Court after the robberies and emerging with a suspect.
They appear to rough him up slightly and move off with him.
A second clip shows the elderly victim walking towards the alleged suspect after he was apprehended and placed in the back of a response van.
The third and final footage captures the moment four suspects accost another man as he walks in the streets.
They grab him in what looks like a chokehold and wrestle him to the ground before proceeding to search his pockets.
In the ensuing moments, security can be seen trying to apprehend the thugs, and, in a cynical twist, one of the hoodlums runs past the male victim as he scampers off and throws what looks like a phone back at him.
Mzansi infuriated by trend
The material garnered nearly 100,000 hits in three hours, attracting over 1000 likes and 360 reposts.
More than 150 concerned netizens flooded the comments. Briefly News looks at some of the responses to the post.
@ZizinjaAbelungu wrote:
"This is the work that should be done by Amapanya Panya. They are getting paid to protect our communities from these things."
@BQ_Kunene demanded:
"Vannin Court in Hillbrow must be shut down immediately, @Kenny_T_Kunene, @MTshwaku, @CityofJoburgZA, @JoburgMPD [and] @Lesufi."
@jazzysalvador2 mentioned:
"This hurts me to the bone. Once happened to me at Park Station. From nowhere, 10 guys surrounded me, each taking what they wanted [and] just left my car keys. I have not healed from that yet. If I see this happening to someone else, they will have to kill me. I need my revenge."
Woman arrested for child's alleged murder
In other news, Briefly News recently reported that an Eastern Cape mother has appeared in the Pedi Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder over the alleged death of her two-year-old child.
Police responded to complaints of a 41-year-old woman assaulting a two-year-old boy and setting him on fire in Crossroad village outside Peddie.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tshepiso Mametela Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist with eight years of experience writing for online and print publications. He is an evening/weekend editor at Briefly News. He was a general news reporter for The Herald, a senior sports contributor at Opera News SA, and a reporter for Caxton Local Media’s Bedfordview and Edenvale News and Joburg East Express community titles. He has attended media workshops, including the crime and court reporting one by the Wits Justice Project and Wits Centre for Journalism in 2024. He was a member of the Forum of Community Journalists (FCJ) from 2018 to 2020.