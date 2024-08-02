An Eastern Cape pair has been sentenced to life imprisonment for robbing and killing an elderly man

The Mthatha High Court also convicted Mbongeni Sandile and Ayanda Wahlinzwa of kidnapping

The court ordered the convictions to run concurrently with the life sentence, which the NPA welcomed

The Mthatha High Court sentenced two men to life imprisonment for robbery, kidnapping and murder. Image: @Ziyanda_ZZ

Source: Twitter

NGCOBO — Two men accused of robbing and killing a pensioner in Engcobo near Mthatha have been sentenced to life in prison.

The Mthatha High Court additionally found Mbongeni Sandile and Ayanda Wahlinzwa guilty of kidnapping.

Eastern Cape duo sentenced to life terms

On Saturday, 16 April 2022, the victim, Monwabisi Mkhondweni, 60, visited a local tavern in Nkondlo village.

Mkhondweni bought drinks for fellow patrons and later left in his car with Sandile, 31, and Wahlinzwa, 27, a woman he had been drinking with.

During their drive, the two men forced Mkhondweni to stop the car before pushing the heavily drunk woman out onto a footpath.

The court heard that the pair drew knives, assaulted Mkhondweni, and forced him and another woman into the boot of the car.

Driving to a secluded area, they demanded the elderly man's bank cards and PIN codes. After stabbing him to death, they dumped his body deep in the bushes and fled the scene.

They travelled to Engcobo town square and withdrew over R15000 from Mkhondweni's accounts. The woman in the boot managed to escape.

Heinous acts will not be tolerated

Police arrested Wahlinzwa on 17 April after crashing the car from Mkhondweni.

Despite pleading not guilty during their trial, sufficient evidence against them secured their convictions.

Eastern Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Director of Public Prosecutions Barry Madolo welcomed the life sentences.

"Justice has been served, and we hope this outcome sends a [strong] message that such heinous acts will not be tolerated in our society," said Madolo.

"The NPA remains committed to supporting the victims during this difficult time and ensuring that justice prevails for all victims of crime."

Sandile and Wahlinzwa received a further 10 years and 15 years for the kidnapping and robbery with aggravating circumstances charges.

The court ordered the convictions to run concurrently with the life sentence.

Source: Briefly News