Benjamin Bezuidenhout's body was recovered on Friday, 12 July, near the area where he was last seen

A South African man was found dead after going missing for one day. Images: taniaphotography and @MarishaBezuidenhout

KEFALONIA — A South African man has died abroad in an alleged freak accident after going diving off the coast of Greece on Friday.

The 20-year-old, identified as Benjamin Bezuidenhout, had apparently gone free-diving on Thursday, and failed to return, The Citizen reported.

SA man dead in Greece seaside tragedy

His body was found on Friday, 12 July, in a tragic incident that left his mother, Marisha, at a complete loss, and gripping his local Knysna community.

The Greek City Times, according to the South African publication, reported that authorities activated a full-scale search to find the missing Knysna High School alumni.

“The Hellenic Coast Guard and Air Force, private vessels, and a diver participated in the search. His body was found near the area where he was last seen swimming."

A devastated Marisha posted her heartfelt gratitude to all the role players in the search for her son on Facebook.

“It's with [somberness] and a [heavy] heart that I confirm that [Benjamin's] body was found where the boat was anchored. Thank you to every one for the messages, shares, connections [and] offers to help,” she said.

Similar seaside tragedies involving

The tragic out at sea incident is not the only mystery involving a South African citizen this year.

In March, skipper John Matambu and a companion disappeared on their charter fishing ski boat in the vicinity of Dobela, Mozambique.

Not long after, search and rescuers discovered the boat wrecked and burnt along the coastline.

Suspecting foul play, police interrogated a suspect, who appeared in court in May. However, the state has since provisionally withdrawn the charges.

