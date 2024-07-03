The body of former South African world high jump champion Jacques Freitag was found in a veld in Tshwane on Monday

Freitag went missing a few weeks ago after he and a man reportedly driving a bakkie picked him up and the two left together

He was reportedly found with multiple gunshot wounds, with the news of the former athlete's demise subsequently circulating online

Former SA World high jump champion Jacques Freitag's death has sent shockwaves online. Image: Tony Marshall

A body believed to be that of a former South African world high jump champion has been found after Jacques Freitag went missing.

According to reports, Freitag, 42, had been missing for less than a month before the discovery in bushes in Tshwane.

Freitag found shot dead in bushes

According to a Netwerk24 report, a body believed to be that of Freitag was reportedly discovered with multiple gunshot wounds in a veld in Tshwane West on Monday afternoon.

Briefly News understands that on the day he went missing, another man had picked him up in the middle of the night at his mother’s Bronkhorstspruit home.

He was never seen alive again.

In a Rapport report, Freitag had struggled with substance abuse, among other things, having fallen on hard times after retiring from athletics.

His sister, Chrissie Lewis, described how her relationship with the missing former athlete before the incident had become complicated.

“We weren’t close at all over the last few years because of the drugs,” the Afrikaans newspaper quoted Lewis.

South Africans shocked by news of discovery.

Netizens were dismayed by the news of the discovery of Freitag's body and took to the timeline to express their condolences.

Briefly News camped in the comments and looks at some reactions.

@SportIconObit wrote:

"#RIP Jacques Freitag (42). High jumper, who was 2003 world champion, having won in Paris with a height of 2.35m. Also, won world youth title in 1999 and world junior title in 2000."

@noentry54 said:

"He was 6'8" and found murdered today. RIP Jacques Freitag."

@Clinton added:

"Awful to hear of the death by shooting of Jacques Freitag, former world high jump champion. His life had veered badly off the rails, but there was always the hope he'd make it. RIP."

