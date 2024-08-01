A member of the South African Air Force and a civilian were victims of a leopard attack in Limpopo

The incident happened at the Air Force Base in Hoedspruit in the province, and they are currently recovering

Some South Africans questioned how the wild animal managed to slip into the base undetected and attack two people

HOEDSPRUIT, LIMPOPO — A South African Air Force member and a civilian were injured and are recovering after a leopard attacked them in Hoedspruit, Limpopo, this past weekend.

Leopard attack injures 2 in Limpopo

According to The South African, the incident happened at the Air Force Base, and the South African Air Force is investigating. The air force member was running around the base when the spotted big cat pounced on him. The civilian was taking a walk around the base when the animal attacked him.

The SAAF said it is collaborating with wildlife experts to investigate and implement steps to ensure a similar incident does not happen again. The SAAF also called on all personnel to keep their eyes open and obey safety protocols when engaging wildlife.

South Africans were puzzled by the attack

Netizens on discussing the attack wondered how the animal snuck onto the base.

Sai Phillip Mtshweni said:

"That's a nightmare at its best."

Siphiwe Mazaza asked:

"Aren't they supposed to be on guard with a gun all the time?"

Ke Mo Jele asked:

"No one saw a leopard walking at the base? Well, if they can let 95 people enter the country with weapons and other stuff to build camps here..."

Khanyisile Rhuu Ndika asked:

"Why didn't they shoot it?"

Illiterate Zuma said:

"Sorry to the civilian cause airforce member. One must be skilful at dealing with such."

Baboon attacks man in viral video

In a similar incident, Briefly News reported that a baboon attacked a man from Cape Town in a viral video.

He confronted the baboon, and it charged at him, causing him to fall back. South Africans were amused by the man's reaction to the baboon.

