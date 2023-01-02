A video of a leopard in a city centre went viral as it went on the hunt and attacked one unlucky gent

The vicious animal targetted the pedestrian but fortunately, a pack of dogs saved the day before he got hurt

The video went viral as people were amazed to see the way dogs saved the man as a team

A clip went viral showing how brave dogs can be. A pack of five saved a man in the city from being mauled by a leopard.

A pack of five dogs charged at a leopard which found its way into the city centre and was attacking a man. Image: Shami Mehra/meaghanbrowning

Source: Getty Images

The video amazed online users. Netizens commented on how the stray dogs showed their loyalty to people.

Netizens react as leopard tries to attack man and fails

A man was nearly devoured by a leopard but was saved just in the nick of time in a video that went viral. Five dogs came running as the leopard tried to eat a man who was getting into a truck. The leopard bolted when it noticed the heroic hounds.

The TikTok video left many netizens in awe of the dogs and it got 13.3 million views. People could not stop raving about the brave hounds and how often dogs take care of people.

Pmbida commented:

"The dogs showed up like they understood the assignment."

whd9b9tkj1 commented:

"Good dogs."

Pheak Not Gangster commented:

"Team gangster"

lanielala riet0613 commented:

"The dogs where like hey we don't eat our owners here."

Tik tok commented:

"They said who’s this cat in my hood."

MAB commented:

"Sad to see that a leopard has to go to the city because it hasn't got his own habitat."

Le violant commented:

"Stray dogs will always remain our protectors even though mankind has abused dem."

Ming-Lee commented:

"The real gangsters from the hood coming."

