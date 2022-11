A German shepherd saved a six-year-old boy from a dangerous dog attack in a viral video that shocked netizens worldwide

The unsuspecting kid was minding his own business when a dog pursued him out of nowhere

The clip has since received over a million likes on TikTok and was adored by netizens who were impressed by the furry hero

A German shepherd has won millions of fans for saving a six-year-old boy from a dangerous dog attack.

A German Shepherd saved the life of a six-year-old boy from a potentially lethal dog attack, and peeps loved it. Images: lovehenesy94/ TikTok, Kanok Sulaiman/ Getty Images

lovehenesy94 shared the scary clip that began with a dog that gunned for the small boy out of nowhere. The TikTok has since gone viral and has clocked in over 20 million views on the platform with thousands of comments.

The swift furry interceptor

The driven dog got intercepted by the German Shepherd abruptly and skillfully. The dog successfully fended off the attacking dog, with a backup one popping out of nowhere to help. The aggressive dog tried going in for another bite but failed spectacularly.

The video ends with all the owners of he dogs taking away their pets, and the six-year-old was left unharmed, thanks to his furry heroes. Peeps around the world praised the dog for its quick thinking. See the comments below:

. said:

"I live how the German shepherd stopped as soon as the other dog backed off the child."

RacingFox81_ mentioned:

"The German Shepherd even looked back to make sure the child was safe!! This blew me away "

Gabriela Davila commented:

"The other dog was backup "

KatieXI shared:

"Getting your son cover and redirecting the other dog so seamlessly away from your son. Such an amazing and smart dog "

K posted:

"I love the pittie coming from behind like HELP IS ON THE WAY!!!"

AndyLopesR said:

"I hope he got lots of snuggles and a huge plate of food! Baby is a champion!"

bassbabe mentioned:

"Would both your dogs do that? It looks like your other one ran over as soon as he noticed."

Suelena Luan commented:

"Had to come over and show your dog some love! What a good boy!"

LaurenB22 shared:

"I’m not getting high watch this video 1000 times the way he looks back at you like did you get our baby?"

