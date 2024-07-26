The South African Police Service was involved in a shootout with three suspects who were wanted for 10 murder cases

SAPS them down to a house in KwaDlangezwa, and after informing them they were there, the suspects opened fire and KZN commissioner Lt-Gen. Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi warned criminals

The police shot back and fatally wounded them, earning praise from South Africans

KWA-DLANGEZWA, KWAZULU-NATAL — Three suspects were fatally wounded in a shootout with the South African Police Service in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. The provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, sternly warned criminals not to shoot at the police.

SAPS fatally wound 3 murder suspects

According to the South African Police Service, the police received intelligence about the suspects hiding In KwaDlangezwa in Empangeni. In early 26 July, they approached the house where the suspects were hiding.

The police then announced their presence to the suspect. Instead of turning themselves in, the suspects opened fire. A shootout ensued in which they were gunned down. The suspects were allegedly involved in an ATM bombing incident and 10 murder cases. KZN police commissioner warned criminals that shooting at the police would result in the police shooting back.

"Police officers have a mandate to arrest and bring perpetrators to justice. If police find themselves under gunfire, the only option they have in order to come out alive is through the return of fire," he said.

South Africans praise police

Netizens on Facebook applauded the police.

Ibrahim Ndala Bukasa said:

"With this all, there are still people who cannot stop crime, eish. Well done, SAPS."

Javaz Mnisi said:

"Great job, men. But what worries me though is the fact that our local police stations don't come to the party."

Vusumuzi Vusie Kwinana said:

"All the provinces must do what KZN is doing now."

Zanetemba Mthimbane Nxuba Nomkusande said:

"Only Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi can do that. I wish he could be in that position forever."

