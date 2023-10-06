A joint operation by KwaZulu-Natal police and the Hawks resulted in the deaths of four suspected cash-in-transit heist robbers

The suspects were found hiding out after multiple heists in the area and opened fire when police arrived

South Africans have applauded the KZN police for their hard work in the province

DURBAN - A joint operation between the KwaZulu-Natal police and the Hawks has led to the deaths of four suspected cash-in-transit heist robbers.

Four suspected cash-in-transit heist robbers were killed in a police shootout in KwaMashu. Images: @Ambrajee/X & Vathiswa Ruselo/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Suspected robbers killed in police shootout

The suspected robbers engaged in a police shootout in KwaMashu on Friday morning, 6 October.

According to SABC News, the police confrontation comes after multiple cash-in-transit heists in the area. The suspects were found in a hideout on the corner of Queen Nandi Drive and Sikhindi Road.

When police arrived at the house, they announced their presence, but the occupants responded by firing shots. Police returned fire, fatally wounding four men.

Police found weapons such as AK-47s, explosives and other weapons needed for criminal enterprise. They also found several Limpopo licence plates in the house.

KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naidoo told Newzroom Afrika that KZN police have a multi-disciplinary task team focusing on cash-in-transit heists.

Naidoo said the task team received information that the suspects involved in the recent spate of heists were hiding in the KwaMashu house. Police say the investigation is still open.

South Africans give police props for good work

@MadumeDumela said:

"Big up to the South African police; keep cleaning the streets. Yoh those criminals don’t have mercy if they find you on the streets. It goes down ✊✊✊"

@Ralphology_ said:

"ONE THING about SAPS this year, they arrive at a CIT scene & they let it rip, leaving no one breathing. They are gatvol & it's beautiful."

@TyronNCummins said:

"SAPS is really coming down hard on these CIT robbers. Good for them"

@TboozeSA commented:

"KZN cops make sure they don’t have to deal with you again. They want to deal with new criminals after eliminating old ones."

@Mrfearfokol3 said:

"I love KZN police. They don’t play with criminals. They show them who’s the boss. Well done @SAPoliceService, job well done."

@Nna_Ke_Tlhapi said:

"Durban and Limpopo SAPS don't play with criminals."

18 Limpopo CIT heist suspects killed

Briefly News previously reported that a cash-in-transit heist plan was interrupted by police. The authorities received information about a planned heist and took swift action in Makhado.

Many South Africans were impressed by SAPS' diligent work. People commented and shared their two cents about how hard the police service has been working to capture these suspects.

