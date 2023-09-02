A cash-in-transit heist syndicate's plans went horribly wrong in Limpopo when the police got a big break

The National police commissioner General, Fannie Masemola, got involved when he arrived on the scene on 1 September 2023

South African law authorities made a breakthrough after using some inside scoop they got about the alleged criminals

LIMPOPO- A cash-in-transit heist plan was interrupted by police. The authorities had information about a planned heist, and they took action.

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola shared details about how SAPS found what they are convinced was a cash-in-transit heist ring's base. Image

Source: Getty Images

Many South Africans were impressed by SAPS' diligent work. People commented and shared their two cents about the police's months of hard work.

SAPS ambused cash in transit heist suspects

News24 reported that the National police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, explained they were involved in a 90-minute shootout. The police received some information and soon descended on the criminals' alleged safe house in Limpopo.

Were there any SAPS injuries in Limpopo shootout?

The police officers approached the safe house, and that is when they started shooting. According to News24, 18 were shot dead, and one police officer was seriously injured and hospitalised.

How did SAPS officers track Limpopo cash-in-transit heist criminals?

According to the National police commissioner, they had been tracking the criminals since January 2023. There were 16 men and two women who had firearms and explosives.

According to News24, they also confiscated 10 vehicles, including high-powered performance vehicles and seven automatic rifles.

The number of people involved and the equipment made the police commissioner believe they had found a syndicate responsible for cash in transit heists in Limpopo Mpumalanga and Gauteng.

The shootout was the result of work that had been done for nine months. Read what South Africans had to say about SAPS's investigation:

Danny Malapile said:

"Excellent work SAPS. Its nice to see you on camera for such news."

Kennethius Lesedi Les Mautso wrote:

"Speedy recovery to the wounded officer, we appreciate the work you put in to protect the nation."

Benjie Sizzla Makhubele commented:

"Job well done, now that's showing force and dedication."

Michael Sbu applauded:

"Well done SAPS,and speedy recovery to the one who got injured"

Melusi Chibadura added:

"Great news, well done to all parties involved in that operation....Crime must stop."

Christopher Makurumidze agreed:

"Keep up the good work well done."

