South African police ambushed a cash-in-transit, and the death toll rose to 19 after they found one more and identified others

Details about some of the people who were gunned down during the heist syndicate and SAPS' gun fight left many South Africans touched

Many people were shocked to hear that there were house workers who may have been killed as bystanders

MAKHADO- A cash-in-transit heist that allegedly stole across Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga got caught by SAPS. The police from their base, where there was a shootout.

The Limpopo CIT heist syndicate shootout deaths increased to 19, and Mzansi peeps were touched by details of the identified bodies. Image: Gallo Images / Rodger Bosch/ Guillem Sartorio

Source: Getty Images

Many South Africans thought the police did a great job. Details about the crime scene left many netizens up in arms.

SAPS Cash-in-transit heist gang shootout deaths increase

Briefly News reported that 18 suspects were shot in Limpopo. It turns out that one more body was found as they cleared the crime scene.

South Africans were impressed by SAPS's breakthrough in Makhado with finding the CIT heist syndicate. Police tracked down the ring after nine months.

One officer was seriously injured, and SAPS have made progress in identifying others who died.

Who died in SAPS Limpopo CIT heist syndicate shootout?

According to SABC News, people killed in the shootout included a domestic worker and a gardener.

One of the women shot dead was from Tshikota, Loius Trichardt and was identified by her family.

The second deceased was a Zimbabwean national who owned the house where the shootout with the CIT heist gang happened. National poilce commissioner General Fannie Masemola alleged the shootout happened at the alleged gang's safe house.

SAPS officer loses leg in CIT shootout

EWN reports that Lieutenant Colonel Joe Coetzer suffered a leg amputation following the shootout in Makhado. The officer is recovering and is stable in hospital.

South Africans react after 2 workers are found

Netizens commented and reacted to details about the people who were shot. Read what netizens had to say below:

Ta-Sbu Gaba Mdayi was touched:

"I have a reason to believe that the domestic worker and gardener were caught in the cross fire"

Masingi Mamba commented:

"They thought it was a career to go around robing."

MmaNyiko Andzani Kuhlula Ngomane wrote:

"South Africa is a movie."

Ngoni Zw speculated:

"Maybe, they were holding guns or they tried to runaway."

Maedo Eddie said:

"Granades were used, it was tough."

