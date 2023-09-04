A horrific accident just outside Bloemfontein in the Free State has tragically killed five people

A luxury Greyhound bus collided with a VW Polo after the car failed to obey a stop sign at the crossing of the N6 and R702 roads

The Free State police have opened a case of culpable homicide at Kagisanong Police Station

BLOEMFONTEIN - Five young people have tragically been killed in a horror crash on the Free State's N6 national roat outside Bloemfontein.

A collision between a Greyhound bus and a VW Polo killed five people outside Bloemfontein, Free State. Image: Berezko & D. Giraldez Alonso

Source: Getty Images

The accident occurred at the crossing of the N6 and R702 roads in the early hours of Sunday morning, 3 September.

VW Polo allegedly skips Free State stop sign

According to Free State police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane, a Greyhound bus rammed into a VW Polo after the car allegedly skipped a stop sign, IOL reported.

The Polo rolled, flinging three passengers from the vehicle. The driver and another occupant were trapped inside the car. Emergency personnel declared the five passengers, three men and two women, dead at the scene.

The bus driver was rushed to the hospital for emergency medical treatment for the injuries he sustained. The Free State police have opened a case of culpable homicide at the Kagisanong Police Station, Daily Sun reported.

Below are some comments:

Nhlahla Mlondo said:

"Polo drivers they all problematic on the road."

Relo added:

"Just an ordinary Polo driver."

Hendrik Francois Weyers questioned:

"'Police have opened a case of culpable homicide'? Who are they going to charge? The dead driver who skipped the stop sign?"

Ronald Mdluli mourned:

"So sad. Some motorists drive fast while they don't know about the road they use, which causes such horrific accidents."

Luthando Ntontle commented:

"Alcohol speed and reckless driving plus a Polo."

