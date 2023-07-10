A video on TikTok shows an incredible moment of coincidence that happened after a car accident

One Toyota Quantum rammed into a car, and surprisingly, they did not have to wait long for help

Many people commented on the video, ready to discuss the unlikely situation that played out

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One guy was amazed that a security camera caught an incredible moment. In a video, some vehicles were in an accident, and help was only seconds away.

A TikTok video of an ambulance and tow truck arriving almost immediately after a collision. Image: @firstresponderstribute

Source: TikTok

The almost miraculous moment got over 49 000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who speculated about the accident, some argued it must have been planned.

Security footage shows car accident seconds away from tow truck and ambulance

@firstresponderstribute posted an interesting video which shows that a quantum taxi t-boned a car. The minute it happened, a tow truck pulled over, and then an ambulance pulled up to the scene. Watch the amazing video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

TikTok viewers in awe of unbelievable car accident

Many people like to see interesting videos of unlikely events. Netizens thought the car accident scene looked staged. Peeps thought it. Read what other people had to say below:

mncedisi500 said:

"They put oil on the road towtruck and ambulance for business."

Ｊｅｒｅｍｉａｈ Ｇｏｕｎｄｅｎ wrote:

"I’m 100 percentage certain that this is not in South Africa."

Lofprys commented:

"The setup is real guys."

Ligaaj added:

"Tow truck always first on scene."

Themba Zondo wondered:

"Was the accident planned?"

Lorry ramming car to cross the road after driver refused to move gets 1.3M views

Briefly News previously reported that a tense moment on a South African road was caught on camera. The driver of a huge truck had run out of patience with the driver of a smaller car.

The video showing how one man dealt with another driver got over 22 000 likes. People flooded the comments to find out what happened.

A TikTok video by @sakhile769 shows a big truck driver deliberately pushing a car across the road by colliding with it. The clip showed a moment of road rage at the end.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News