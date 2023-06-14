A video that went viral on TikTok as it how a group of Thieves entered a secured complex

CCTV footage captured how the thieves looked relaxed as they gathered stolen items from a random house

Online users were in disbelief as they watched how easy it was for the criminals to gain access to a locked home

A video on TikTok left South Africans more concerned about the crime. A video shows how easily a group of thieves in a VW Polo entered someone's house to clean it out.

A TikTok video of CCTV showed a crime when thieves broke in and took things from the house. Image: @tshusa_sa

Online users were floored by the video, and it got over 6,000 likes. The video was also flooded with comments from people who were complaining about rampant crime in South Africa.

Video of thieves at work gets over 500k reviews on TikTok

@tshusa_sa posted a video of how burglars got into someone's home without breaking a sweat. In the video, that gives brazenly when you put it at the electric gate to open before they drove in with a red VW.

In the car, they put flat screens and other appliances. Watch the video below:

South Africans mortified by seeing how burglars gained access to home

Crime videos always remind many of how unsafe South Africa is. This video was especially moving as people that the thieves had an easy time stealing.

Sam-I-Am22 wrote:

"Crime has always been a problem in South Africa, especially In Edenvale."

treats and all sweet commented:

"Now this is where my granny from Limpopo comes in."

Justwacthing claimed:

"Now a problem? Been a problem since 1994 my bru."

milky was creeped out:

"Imagine they get inside you are sleeping, and they think no one is home."

dopewize commented:

"German sherpard, rottweiler and pitbull mhhh."

CCTV records 3 people stealing laptop in shop, SA scared by team effort

Briefly News previously reported that security camera at Food Lover's Market in Stellenbosch recorded a crime by three people working together to steal. The video shows how they were able to get their hands on this woman's laptop.

Many people were mortified by the footage, and it got thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. The video had many people feeling sorry for the theft victim.

People are always looking out for crimes. This video scared people, and many discussed that they also lost items to criminals in a similar way.

