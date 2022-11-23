A thug was caught on video crawling on the lawn while breaking into a house which made peeps wish the owner had a pit bull

The clip highlights an all too common site seen in South Africa, where housebreak-ins are the norm

Peeps discussed what was going on in the CCTV footage and shared their thoughts on the state of safety within the country

A clip of a thug crawling on the lawn while trying to break into a house had South Africans wishing the owner had a pit bull.

A thug was caught trying to break into someone's home, and peeps wished the owner had a dog. Images: @VehicleTrackerz/ Twitter

@VehicleTrackerz shared the clip online, which didn't show much because of the camera angle. What clearly is in view, however, is the dude trying to make his way across the grass without detection. Twitter users pointed out that the man did so to avoid motion detection.

A country of house break-ins

The sight seen in the video isn't an anomaly in South Africa. According to the Independent Online, almost a million house break-ins were recorded in just a year, highlighting how serious crime is in the nation, with little end in sight.

The clip made peeps discuss safety in South Africa. See the comments below:

@sherrif295 said:

"04:39 am? It's late to enter a yard and commit house breaking. Most people are up or getting up for the day. Hayi this crook is desperate maybe o bampile somewhere so uyakhalela just to take something home. Mmmxxm."

@HowzaSontlaba asked:

"So my question is, is he maybe crawling like that to avoid the beams sensing him or what?"

@sidthekid8591 mentioned:

"If it walks like a dog, it's a dog!"

@KweziQuesta shared:

@Ranzo91983379 commented:

"When is crime gonna be introduced as a sport at the Olympics? Cz South Africa can be a gold medalist year in year out."

@LwandleEL posted:

"Sbwl a pitbull in this situation."

@SebataThwaneSK said:

"Attempting a housebreaking at 4h30am is nasty business, the tip of the sun is already out by 5am ‍♂️"

@static_an posted:

