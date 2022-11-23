A Toyota did some doughnuts in a parking lot and bumped into a car, to the dismay of the crowd watching

The vehicle started off impressively, with he audience enjoying the show till the sound of metal-on-metal made things quiet

The clip brought massive bouts of laughs from South Africans who enjoyed it, while some shook their heads

A Toyota was caught doing some doughnuts in a parking lot which then caused it to bump into a stationary vehicle.

A Toyota bumped into a parked car while drifting, and peeps couldn't hold back the laughs. Images: @VehicleTrackerz/ Twitter, Anupong Thongchan, EyeEm/ Getty Images

The car started off with some impressive slides, which the crowd adored and cheered for. @VehicleTrackerz uploaded the clip on Twitter, where peeps were quick to try to find where all of the action was taking place.

South Africa's car culture

Even though the clip ended with a thud, you can hear several people's disappointment with the dude crashing, the country has a very vibrant car culture that this clip doesn't represent... For the most part.

The flashy cars seen on the street usually have serious power and can be impressive to look at and hear. But sometimes, things like the incident in the video take centre stage.

South Africans collectively shook their heads at the clip and laughed out loud. See the comments below:

@OhTeeh said:

"This is the reason why I park my car quite far away when I go to these events!"

@Disguys99 mentioned:

"Welele during the year, Nayoke indaba for the festive."

@Sbu17976683 asked:

"What are these things they driving???"

@MurielMakulana commented:

"I love these videos "

@SudaifBaloch90 posted:

"Now he must pay Weekend saving."

@Tendenc95 shared:

"And that's that‍♂️"

@james_mka said:

"Waphela ke umcimbi."

@Thendo_Khae_ mentioned:

"Yena aya kwini "

