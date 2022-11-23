A man dished out some great tunes on a keyboard, and the enthusiasm mixed with the skill sat well with Mzansi peeps

The clip surprised many at first who didn't know the dude had skill until he unleashed his hidden talent

South Africans quite literally couldn't get enough of the video and asked the original poster of the clip for the longer one

A man had Mzansi peeps vibing along to his groovy tunes that he enthusiastically played on a keyboard.

A gent played some vibey tunes on a keyboard, and peeps dug it. Images: @kulanicool/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@kulanicool shared the clip on Twitter, where his followers were pleading with him to post the full version of the infectious clip. The short video starts with the dude playing with the instruments while making humorous faces.

The clip continues with him playing around before his fingers begin to work their magic. He taps some keys to play along with the background music but really starts to pick up his skill towards the back end of the clip.

The clip highlights how unexpected talent lies around in South Africa. Many peeps were surprised by the skill the guy possessed and wished the clip was longer. See the supportive comments below:

@ViruzzM said:

"I thought he was just fumbling, kanti he knows what he’s doing "

@Mfannenzo mentioned:

"Eyi lelitalent eladliwa utshwala "

@TheAzanianBeast commented:

"Where is the rest of the video?"

@Antho_Jason posted:

"Don’t know when I started nodding my head at the end part."

@VGwancha shared:

"Come on Kulani where is the full vid "

@V_Class300d said:

"Ka kopa rest of the video. He good."

@samuelderrick61 mentioned:

"Shapa wena shapa on keys "

@Antho_Jason commented:

"Man is good "

Source: Briefly News