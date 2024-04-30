A couple caught the attention of many social media users because of their height difference

The pair, who recently tied the knot, showed off their three sets of honeymoon outfits, but that's not what caught people's attention

The online community quickly shared their opinions, some providing comments of support while others took the humourous route

A couple showed that their height difference does not get in the way of their happiness. Images: @abundantwes

Source: Instagram

A couple showing off their unique style received more attention for their height difference than their sense of fashion.

While it's a societal norm for a man to be taller than a woman in a relationship, the recently married duo, Cass (@crown.cass) and Wes (@abundantwes), stunned TikTokkers when they saw that Cass is a few centimetres taller than her husband.

Watch the video of Cass and Wes showing off their honeymoon outfits below:

TikTokkers comment on the couple's height difference

The video received over 8.2 million views and close to 13,000 comments, with people providing humour and support for the couple.

@sheaqueen02 related to Cass and Wes, saying:

"I am 5’9 and my husband is 5’1. He loves it when I rock my heels, it’s like he falls in love all over again. We look like Kevin Hart and his wife."

@brycemarknacken brought a bit of humour to the comment section:

"Long-distance relationship."

@megumissupremacy proudly wrote:

"This makes me feel more confident to be able to wear heels around my man, lol."

@bella_beautiful29 shared that they loved the outfits and added:

"I never understood people's obsession with height. You can't control how tall you are."

Commenting on their beauty, @sabalimafatshe said:

"He is just happy to stand next to his beautiful partner and I am living for this because she is just as happy. Beautiful couple."

Couple's massive height difference grabs netizens' attention

Source: Briefly News