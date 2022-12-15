Photos of a young couple and their little girl have been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The images show incredibly tall man and his much shorter bae pictured together, leaving several peeps with questions

Some netizens wondered how the height difference affected the relationship, while others showed the lovebird's love

A young couple got several South African netizens’ attention after sharing their cute photos online.

Peeps had a lot of questions after a couple with a massive height difference posted their images online. Image: @BeansSA1/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Twitter user @BeansSA1 posted three photos of himself pictured with his bae and little girl looking adorable together. He captioned the post:

“We are celebrating love this side.”

However, many netizens were taken aback by how incredibly tall the gent was. While some had many jokes to crack at the couple’s height difference, others responded with sweet comments in admiration of their cute family.

Check out some of the comments and reactions below:

@TheBetrayalKiss commented:

“It will end in Tears .”

@siyandasoxuza said:

“Long distance relationship.”

@gee_golo reacted:

“I believe she never worships you since she's never on her knees.”

@NgoveniSbu replied:

“If this guy decides to go to the gym and build muscles, it will be the best decision he has ever made his entire life. He will become very famous.”

@PapaJ_Sono wrote:

“Some couples are of the same size, but they don't have or show us the same love you guys are having and showing us. God bless you guys, you are such an inspiration.”

