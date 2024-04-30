A funny High school boy gained TikTok popularity with the antics he got up to in the classroom

The learner revealed his unusual haircut that resembles a balding man in the middle of the lesson

The learners' priceless reaction had netizens in stitches and joking about the daring classroom prankster

A learner entertained his classmates with his new hairdo. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Who says high school has to be all books and no fun? One daring student decided to shake things up with a prank that had everyone talking.

Hilarious haircut reveal

The mischievous prankster revealed his unconventional haircut, styled to resemble a balding man. His classmates erupted into laughter the second he removed his cap.

Prank video spreads on TikTok

The uproarious scene was shared on TikTok by @sandilemalinga790. The hilarious video gained momentum with 683,000 views and earned the prankster newfound fame as a social media sensation.

Watch the video below:

South African netizens in stitches

Comments poured in, with TikTok users sharing their opinions about the young man for injecting some much-needed fun into the classroom.

See some comments below:

@melokuhlendaba2 joked:

"The vaccine is killing the nation."

@user6943453881881 posted:

"Imisebenzi ka Johnson n Johnson. "

@Zeee asked:

"Manje which schools allow kids into class with caps and hats?"

@koenaalfredrakwen mentioned:

"Don't rush my son. Your time is coming, and le a go swanela lefatla la Joshua Door. "

@xigivangivalesley stated:

"Schools shouldn't allow cut that distracts learning and teaching."

@gwinya wrote:

"It takes Super Sayan confidence for this. ‍♂️"

@mpikitberre commented:

"I'd get fired if I was their teacher. "

@sbongakonkehlatshwayo commented:

"He will never get a girlfriend in school ever again. "

@Tsamodimomothibedi added:

"He is impatient, he'll be like that someday he won't like it. "

Source: Briefly News