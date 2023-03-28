A school kid got caught sleeping in class, and his classmates saw it as an opportunity to make content

The sleeping student's schoolmates decided to have a little bit of fun and carried out a hilarious prank on him

TikTok users were in stitches over the funny video, which got over 10,000 likes from amused netizens

One school kid dozed off while in class and ended up becoming the victim of a prank. The schoolboy's classmates reported a video of the creative way they chose to wake him up.

A young boy fell asleep at school, and his classmates pulled a prank that woke him up. Images: TikTok/ @emmajoorqii

The video comments were filled with people laughing at the sleeping kid's expense. Many people thought the kid in the video was also relatable.

Kid startled into waking up after sleeping in class

A video posted by @emmajoorqii on TikTok shows how some classmates chose to wake up a sleeping boy. In the video, they all start applauding, and when he wakes up, the pupil joins in on the fake applause.

Online users amused by school kids prank

People like to see the mischief high schoolers get up to. People were laughing over how deep in sleep this one boy was.

@litzykero commented:

"if can't beat dem join dem."

@6oom_poena9 commented:

"Bro taking power nap."

@noluthandocindi commented:

"This made my day."

@raymond_reddingron commented::

"Bro disconnected."

@dinahmashiane338 commented:

"Argh nunus why?"

@motlhykzvkl commented:

"He is tired."

