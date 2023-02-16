A video shows some students at a Cape Town school celebrating Valentine's Day by having some girls dress up

The video showed that schoolgirls were having fun as some were dressed in floor-length dresses and high heels

Netizens were in stitches over how one unlucky girl and her peers reacted to her big fall while parading in her pretty dress

Cape Town students who attend Malibu High went viral after a girl in high heels fell in front of the school. The video shows how the school body reacted after she took a fall.

Malibu, a school in Cape Town, showed how one of his students fell while wearing high heels for Valentine's Day at school.

Cape Town, Malibu School student, falls while parading in high heels for Valentine's

A video on TikTok showing how one girl fell during a Valentine's Day event at school went viral. Online users were amused as the video got 17 000 likes.

Mzansi joke about Malibu school student falling in high heels on TikTok

Unfortunate incidents often amuse South Africans, and peeps reacted to the school girl falling in high heels. People said they would not have gotten up from such a nasty fall. Others had funny descriptions of how the girl ended up on the ground.

Riyaan commented:

"Joh she went zigzag."

Imtiyaaz Jack commented:

"I also wouldn’t get up."

Sinomtha commented:

"Did she just do the Samsung Z fold."

Baywatch commented:

"Rumours has it she it still down and waiting for school to close in December."

Random-guy commented:

"She fell three time at once."

celestelee318 commented:

She fell head over heels for the floor."

nadineappolis commented:

"That fall ,was it a normal fall? It did not look normal to me."

