A Nigerian lady saw a banker she liked and never hesitated to approach him and get his mobile number

The sight of ladies confidently expressing their feelings about men is not what one sees every day. People often believe that the man should always make the first move.

Recently, some ladies have shown much confidence in challenging the norm so people know that an expression of love should not be tied to a particular gender.

In this report, Briefly News will be looking at three moments where ladies did not only express their feelings but made videos to document the memories online.

1. Lady approaches a banker

A Nigerian lady, @philex_cruise_vanshali, was in a bank to make a transaction when she saw a worker who she considered very handsome. She courageously approached him.

The lady's confidence made the male banker a bit shy as she asked for his name and number. After much small talk, she got his number on a piece of paper.

When the lady got home and told her mother about it, she found her daughter's courage strange. Many people hailed her.

2. Lady films handsome supermarket worker

A video of a Nigerian lady, @zandy489, who made a video of a supermarket attendant she really liked, stirred massive reactions.

Unlike in the other lady who approached a banker, she was not initially confident enough to express her feelings. As a way to build up courage, she posted his video online, seeking help.

Days after her first encounter with the supermarket worker, she went to the same place with a mission to talk to him.

3. Girlfriend asks her man to marry her

In a video shared on Instagram, a Nigerian lady, @simplyerhun_, did not just express her love but took a bolder move by putting a ring on her man's finger.

Upturning the norm, the lady went down on her knees and asked her man to be her lifetime partner. Many who witnessed the moment were amazed by the show of love.

Challenging the norm with pride intact

It is good to know that one could also meet rejection in expressing one's love. Knowing how to manage rejection while keeping one's head high is important.

