A Nigerian lady got many people's reactions when she made a video of a boy, Jonathan, learning the art of tiling

Realising that the boy's parents are poor, the lady went on a mission to crowdfund for his education as Nigerians showed interest

While having a conversation with the teenager, she made him understand he can always combine school with his work

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A Nigerian lady, @bossit_, was amazed when she saw a very young boy, Jonathan, working as a tiling labourer in her compound. She filmed him secretly to show her followers.

Days after the initial video gathered reactions, the lady properly spoke to the boy, asking some personal questions about his family.

The teenager told the lady he's an apprentice for a tiler. Photo source: TikTok/@bossit

Source: UGC

Jonathan, the tiling apprentice

Jonathan who said he is 14 years old revealed that he is an apprentice to a tiler. When the lady asked him if he would love anything for Christmas, he was too shy to make a request.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The lady then asked if he would love to be sponsored to school, and he replied yes. She promised to crowdfund for him.

Watch her video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Sunofgod619 said:

"In 10 years time this boy will be a great man."

Benson said:

"When you're ready let us know how we can support him to get back to school possibly next year."

user8411585619556 said:

"I'll like to do Christmas for him too, I don't know how to do it. so sad he has to do this to survive but I can see a billionaire here."

Quin juliet said:

"See fine boy Omo poverty can turn someone to another thing mehn."

BANKZ said:

"How can i support him? This boy will be great in future. May almighty God bless him."

Lady builds house for family, video of entire process causes stir as netizens marvel at how she did it

In another story, Briefly News reported on Lydia, a young Nigerian lady, who has excitedly flaunted a simple house she recently built as she celebrated the feat on social media.

Sharing snaps and short clips of her success on TikTok, Lydia appreciated God for making it a reality.

The snaps and clips she posted in a slide form captured how work began on the building location.

From blocks being clustered around, the foundation was laid, and then a building stood on the site. Lydia also gave a sneak peak of the fine interior.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng