Lady Builds House for Family, Video of Entire Process Causes Stir As Netizens Marvel at How She Did It
- A Nigerian lady, Lydia, caused a commotion on social media after she celebrated building a simple house for herself and her family
- Lydia showcased how construction work began on the site up until the foundation was laid and then the building was finished
- Countering naysayers, the young lady revealed that no man actually helped her do it and didn't sleep her way through to achieve it
Lydia, a young Nigerian lady, has excitedly flaunted a simple house she recently built as she celebrated the feat on social media.
Sharing snaps and short clips of her success on TikTok, Lydia appreciated God for making it a reality.
The snaps and clips she posted in a slide form captured how work began on the building location.
From blocks being clustered around, the foundation was laid and then a building stood on the site. Lydia also gave a sneek peep of the fine interior.
Some netizens came for her, saying that she slept with people to be able to fund it and this didn't sit well with the new house owner.
In a new TikTok clip, Lydia revealed that not all ladies sleep their way to success and that no man helped her to build it. She however appreciated a friend who gave her R1 490 to purchase two doors.
Watch the video below:
Social media reactions
assos_money_dmw said:
"Even if na hoo*kup she take build the house e still better pass una way no dey remember family. Congrats dear."
starzy_ff*cod said:
"Congrats baby, but pray make flood no do en own."
user770373701521 said:
"Congratulations dear I claim it in Jesus name."
Chiamaka1 said:
"Batter pikin wey they remember family… good one girl."
abieyuwa222 said:
"Congratulations to you dear small girl with a big God."
Testymel260 said:
"Congratulations to you my dear."
Nigerian lady flaunts mansion she built in less than a year
Nigeria's leading newswebsite Legit.ng, previously reported that a Nigerian lady had shown off a mansion she constructed within a year.
In nine months, she finished it. At the start of the project, the lady showed labourers working on her site in a video as they tried to bring the building to the lintel level.
At the lintel level, they added concrete and took the building up more to accommodate the extra-storey building. The lady was at every point of the project to inspect. Many Nigerians took to her comment section to "tap" into her blessing.
