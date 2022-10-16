A funny video showing a young girl stopping her mother from going to a party with a plate has stirred reactions

In a clip, she was busy in the kitchen when her already-dressed mum strolled in to fetch a plate for the party

To her mum's amazement, the stubborn girl stood her ground, insisting that it is not a nice thing to do

Social media users have reacted to a clip of a mother who was prevented from going to a party with a plate.

In a TikTok video, a lady was engrossed with something in the kitchen when her mum appeared on the scene to inform her that she was going to a party.

She stood her ground. Photo Credit: TikTok/@queen_already1

Source: UGC

"I am going to that party i told you about. I will be right back," the well-dressed woman informed her daughter and made to take a plate from the kitchen.

But @queen_already1 stood in the way and retrieved the plate as soon as she put it into her handbag. According to her, it is not nice.

"The other day when you went to that party one of my classmates saw you packaging food. It was so embarrassing. I was being mocked. It is not nice,'' she explained to her stunned mum.

After trying to put it in her bag a second time to no avail, her mum resigned to fate and left the scene.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

KingJey29 said:

"I still tell my mum not to disgrace me all the time."

Anita said:

"Ooooh Mommy please you too cute for this she is right, I don't like that tooo.... I feel embarrassed paaa ahhhhh like whyyy lol please oooh is a Noo."

user4320711291620 said:

"I know right! and my mom be bringing a lot at home for something that doesn't even taste good . just eat over there mummy."

NellySocialSide said:

"At the end, the daughter looked back like "oh... she actually listened to me?!"

Ashura said:

"And then she'll be the one opening your bag when you arrive."

Immanuel Efe German said:

"The cute part here is her mom actually listening to her grudgingly."

Well-dressed woman caught putting food into a nylon at an event

Meanwhile, Nigeria's very popular Legit.ng previously reported that a well-dressed woman was spotted putting food she was served at an occasion into a nylon.

The woman, dressed in native attire, took her food and quickly filled in a black nylon hidden beside her feet.

Carrying out the act with stealth, the well-dressed woman first received her meal and made to eat it but quickly places it into the nylon as the usher left her table. The woman looked around her to ensure no one was watching her action and resumed eating a different meal.

Source: Legit.ng