This is Fate Teasers for January 2022: Is Preeta's pregnancy real?

Have you anticipated what will happen in this month's This is Fate drama series? Given how the last episode ended in the previous month, if you are a passionate viewer of the soapie, you sure cannot wait to know what developments will take place in this month. For instance, why does Mahira stand against the wedding? This is Fate teasers for January 2022 grant hints on what happened and how the event is handled.

As you must have noticed, This is Fate Indian drama show has just begun, and it seems not to be winding up soon considering the unique events of each episode. Find out how the truth is spread and the consequences that follow.

This is Fate Teasers for January 2022

If you are curious about what this month's episodes of the This is Fate series would be like, you have no reasons to worry. Below are the highlights of what to expect before the official broadcast on Zee World.

Saturday, 1st of January, 2022 - Episode 111

Mahira pledges to avenge being humiliated, while the Luthras prepare for Kritika and Prithvi's wedding. Elsewhere, Sherlyn is afraid that Prithvi could develop an emotional feeling for Kritika. While Rishabh and Rakhi bite their fingers for Sherlyn's loss, Mahesh and Preeta console them.

Sunday, 2nd of January, 2022 - Episode 112

Kareena sights Sherlyn and Sanjana disagreeing with Prithvi's mom, while Srishti fakes being ill, and Sameer rushes her to a hospital. However, Sherlyn tries killing Mahira because she attempts to hinder the wedding from holding.

Monday, 3rd of January, 2022 - Episode 113

Sarla suggests Preeta hold on for a fresh start, while Sherlyn and Kareena are jealous of Preeta because of the birthday party she organises in Dadi's name. Afterwards, Preeta shows symptoms common with pregnant women. Thus, Rakhi and Dadi inform Karan that he will soon father a child.

Tuesday, 4th of January, 2022 - Episode 114

Kareena stands against Preeta using a pregnancy test kit, while Karan arranges one for her. Elsewhere, Srishti confronts Sherlyn, while Dadi's birthday celebration continues before Sherlyn resolves to terminate Preeta's pregnancy.

Wednesday, 5th of January, 2022 - Episode 115

Yashoda, Dadi's friend, shares information that Preeta carries a set of twins in her womb, while Kritika slaps Sherlyn for attempting to do what harms Preeta's unborn child. Meanwhile, Srishti resolves to expose her, but Kritika encourages her to calm down. However, after Dadi's birthday ends, Karan and Preeta have a lovely banter on parenthood.

Thursday, 6th of January, 2022 - Episode 116

Sonakshi, Karan's friend, invites the Luthras to grace her wedding, while the Luthras get set to visit Lonavala. Meanwhile, Sherlyn disconnects with Prithvi through a phone conversation, while Janki becomes uncontrollable when she discovers that Sherlyn wants to harm Preeta's unborn twins.

Friday, 7th of January, 2022 - Episode 117

Preeta gets to know from a doctor that there are no babies in her womb. The doctor informs her that getting pregnant is not possible, but Preeta keeps the information because everyone is happy about the Lonavala trip. Elsewhere, Sherlyn tells Prithvi not to come close.

Saturday, 8th of January, 2022 - Episode 118

The Luthras show up at Sonakshi's apartment, and she familiarises them with her daddy, Yashvardhan. Meanwhile, Sonakshi informs Preeta concerning her long-lost elder sister. Later, Yashvardhan introduces the Luthras to Rajat, Sonakshi's future husband, and Sherlyn eavesdrops on Preeta, mentioning that she is not carrying any baby.

Preeta

Sherlyn and Kareena become jealous of Preeta for throwing a birthday party for Dadi before she starts showing pregnancy symptoms. Although Kareena does not want her to use any pregnancy test kit to confirm, Karan still gets one across to her. But, unfortunately, while information flies around that Preeta carries a set of twins, a doctor confirms to her later that she cannot get pregnant.

Sherlyn

Sherlyn initially becomes worried about Prithvi developing an emotional feeling for Kritika before she tries to kill Mahira for making an effort to stop the wedding. After getting to know that Preeta is not pregnant, what will she do?

This is Fate teasers for January 2022 edition have proven that the show has numerous interesting scenes. For instance, why is Sherlyn concerned about Prithvi's likelihood of developing an emotional feeling for Kritika? Find out as you watch the television drama.

