eTV Housewives' cast (with images), plot summary, full story, seasons

Are you ready for an adrenaline-fueled ride with suspense, drama, and a hint of danger? Look no further than e.tv's Housewives. Follow the gripping story of three women whose lives become forever altered after their husbands steal from a drug lord and meet their demise in a police shootout. Produced by The Milton Empire and created by executive producer Siphosethu Tshapu, this series is a must-watch for mystery lovers everywhere.

eTV Housewives' cast. Photo: @etvSA

Source: Facebook

e.tv's Housewives is back! The crime thriller series that premiered in October 2021 is set to return with a new season, and fans are excitedly buzzing. With plenty of questions about what is in store, here is everything you need to know about the show's comeback.

Housewives' cast

Prepare for another exciting Housewives season as the talented cast members gear up to captivate audiences again. Check out the following cast members to keep an eye on.

Gabisile Tshabalala as Lawrencia

Gabisile Tshabalala as Lawrencia. Photo: @gabisilet (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Gabi Tshabalala? Tshabalala is a South African actress and singer known for her roles in TV shows such as Hola Mpinji, Intersexions, Fallen, Single Guys, and Kota Life Crisis. She gained fame as Pinkie in Hola Mpintshi on SABC 1 and received further recognition for her minor role as Sylvia in Intersexions.

Angela Lieveaux as Summer

Angela Lieveaux as Summer. Photo: @angela.lieveaux (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Angela Lieveaux is a versatile actress who has showcased her talent in various films and TV shows. She stars as one of the lead characters in e.tv's Housewives, demonstrating her exceptional acting skills. In addition to her role in Housewives, Angela is reputed for her Cabin Fever, Skeem, and The Executives performance.

Sive Mabuya as Akhona

Sive Mabuya is a talented South African actress best known for her starring role as AJ in the SABC3 soap opera High Rollers. She also guest appeared on the e.tv soapie Scandal! in 2017. Sive has demonstrated her acting skills in many other TV shows and series.

Renate Stuurman as Dragon

Renate Stuurman as Dragon. Photo: @reeen8 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Forty-four years old Renate Stuurman is a well-known South African actress who starred in soap operas such as 7de Laan, Isidingo, and Scandal! She has appeared in television series, including The Lab and The Prisoner. Renate is an accomplished actress with an extensive list of acting credits.

Other cast members to watch out for in the show include the following:

Ilse Klink

Vinette Ebrahim

Marah Louw

Lebo the Funny Chef

Senzo Radebe

Loyiso Macdonald

Van-Lee Johnson

Mavuso Magabane

Tk Sebothoma

Housewives' plot summary

Three housewives experience a life-changing event when a drug cartel leader kills their husbands. Akhona, Summer, and Lawrencia are left with their spouses' debt and forced to work for the cartel boss. They eventually decide to outsmart the cartel boss and start their syndicate.

In the second season, Akhona is on the run and seeks shelter in a dilapidated hotel in Yeoville while waiting for Raphael, her assistant. She has a run-in with the police and assumes a false identity to remain hidden.

Just as she is about to be caught, Raphael rescues her and takes her to his place. There is a romantic attraction between them, and it is revealed that Akhona chose Eric over Raphael years ago because Eric had more money.

Housewives' full story

Housewives is a gripping drama series that follows three women, Akhona, Summer, and Lawrancia, whose lives unexpectedly turn after a drug queen pin kills their husbands. The women are left with the debt of paying back the drug queen for the stolen consignment, and the only way to do it is by working for her and pushing her drugs discreetly.

As they work to pay off the debt, Akhona realises they could become their bosses and succeed in the trade if they ran their syndicate. Her friends are scared, so she decides to go alone and becomes one of the best drug traffickers.

As Akhona becomes more successful, she attracts the attention of Dragon, the drug queen pin who sees her as a threat and an enemy. The two women battle to rule the underworld, but Akhona soon learns that going against Dragon is a fight to the death.

After a close encounter with the cops, Akhona finds refuge in a rundown hotel where she waits for her aide, Raphael. The two have a spark, and it is revealed that Akhona dumped Raphael for Eric, who had more money than he does. Will Akhona succeed in taking down Dragon and become the new boss, or will she meet her demise in the battle?

Housewives TV series has two seasons with 26 episodes. Photo: @Housewives.etv

Source: Facebook

How many Housewives' seasons are there?

Housewives have two seasons in total, with 26 episodes. The second season is set to premiere on April 21 and was filmed for three months along with the first season. The first episode of the first season is now available on eVOD, a premium video-on-demand streaming platform recently launched by eMedia. The drama series will not be broadcast on the channel but exclusively on eVOD.

If the first season of e.tv Housewives was impressive; you can expect the second season to be just as thrilling. The tension is high with fresh plot twists and power struggles, and fans eagerly anticipate the new season. This is a show to keep your eye on.

READ ALSO: How Do I Say This Zee World: Cast, plot summary, full story, episodes

As published on Briefly, How Do I say This television show tackles themes such as love, the loss of love and the finding of self. It also highlights jealousy and the misuse of power to seek revenge.

The show focuses on Radhika's love life and how much she has to endure to find happiness. Her first attempt devastates her even though she gets aligned with the man she marries. Years later, they cross paths, forcing her to relocate to a new town and start a new life.

Source: Briefly News