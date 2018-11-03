Top 50 hottest South African actresses with pictures: who are they?

South Africa has one of the most vibrant film and movie industries on the continent. This is made possible by the numerous actors and actresses who help bring fictional characters to life on the screen. Besides their remarkable acting skills, these South African actresses are also quite beautiful and glamorous. We will take a look at the hottest South African actresses today.

Some of the hottest South African actresses. Photo: getty.com, @Jean Baptiste Lacroix, @Karwai Tang, @Michael Tullberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

South Africa has cemented itself on the global scene regarding beautiful women. Not so long ago, the country produced the Miss World pageant winner.

Who are the hottest South African actresses today?

Here is a look at the 50 hottest Mzansi actresses according to IMDb.

50. Natalie Becker

Full name: Natalie Bridgette Becker

Natalie Bridgette Becker Date of birth : July 1, 1963

: July 1, 1963 Age: 59 years old (as of 2022)

Natalie is a South African actress best known for her roles in Bypass (2017), Death Race: Inferno (2012), and Strike Back: Vengeance (2012).

49. Sandi Schultz

Full name: Sandi Schultz

Sandi Schultz Date of birth: 1964

1964 Age: 58 years old (as of 2022)

Sandi is among the best South African soapie actresses. She is known for her role as Dr Jennifer Adams in the Afrikaans language soap opera Binnelanders.

48. Jeanne Neilson

Full name: Jeanne Neilson

Jeanne Neilson Date of birth: 1977

1977 Age: 45 years old (as of 2022)

Jeanne's career in film began with her breakthrough lead role as Jill in Faith Like Potatoes, and since then, she has appeared in numerous television shows and films.

47. Ciara Charteris

Ciara Charteris attends the Marquee TV and Scottish Ballet premiere of 'Starstruck,' Gene Kelly's love letter to ballet at The Curzon Mayfair on November 23, 2021, in London. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ciara Charteris

Ciara Charteris Date of birth: August 3, 1995

August 3, 1995 Age: 27 years old (as of 2022)

Ciara Charteris is a South African-born British producer, writer, activist, and actress. She is known for her role as Emma Tregirls in the BBC One period drama Poldark.

46. Amanda du-Pont

Amanda Du Pont during the Sun Met 2017 at the Kenilworth racecourse on January 28, 2017, in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: Lindile Mbontsi

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Amanda du-Pont

Amanda du-Pont Date of birth: June 26, 1988

June 26, 1988 Age: 34 years old (as of 2022)

Amanda du-Pont is an actress, model, and television host. She is best known for portraying Senna in the CW drama series Life is Wild.

45. Pasi Koetle

Mapaseka Koetle during the Truelove Night of Style at The Galleria on August 15, 2019 in Sandton, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong

Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong Date of birth: March 23, 1989

March 23, 1989 Age: 33 years old (as of 2022)

Pasi is renowned for her role as Dintle Nyathi in the hit South African soap drama Scandal!

44. Nathalie Boltt

Actress Nathalie Boltt visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 16, 2019, in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Nathalie Boltt

Nathalie Boltt Date of birth: July 19, 1973

July 19, 1973 Age: 49 years old (as of 2022)

Boltt is a renowned actress, director, and writer, best known for her roles in Riverdale and District 9.

43. Josephine Croft

Full name: Josephine Croft

Josephine Croft Date of birth: March 30, 1979

March 30, 1979 Age: 43 years old (as of 2022)

Croft is best known for her lead role as Sue in Larry the Wonderpup. She was born in Durban but currently lives in Australia.

42. Liesl Ahlers

Full name: Liesl Ahlers

Liesl Ahlers Date of birth: May 29, 1991

May 29, 1991 Age: 31 years old (as of 2022)

Liesl is a South African actress, director, singer, songwriter, and martial artist. She is best known for her roles in Friend Request, Daylight and Triggered.

41. Tanit Phoenix

Actress/model Tanit Phoenix attends the "Hardcore" photo call during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at Ryerson Theatre on September 12, 2015. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Tanit Phoenix

Tanit Phoenix Date of birth: September 24, 1980

September 24, 1980 Age: 42 years old (as of 2022)

Tanit is a hugely popular supermodel, actress and makeup artist. She is well known for her roles in Death Race and Femme Fatale.

40. Thuli Phongolo

Full name: Thulisile Phongolo

Thulisile Phongolo Date of birth: January 22, 1994

January 22, 1994 Age: 28 years old (as of 2022)

Thuli is best known for portraying Namhla Diale on SABC 1's most revered soap opera, Generations: The Legacy.

39. Alice Krige

Alice Krige attends the 'Chariots of Fire' UK Film Premiere at Empire Leicester Square on July 10, 2012, in London, England. Photo: Stuart Wilson

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Alice Maud Krige

Alice Maud Krige Date of birth: June 28, 1954

June 28, 1954 Age: 68 years old (as of 2022)

Alice played the dual role of Eva Galli/Alma Mobley in the film Ghost Story and the Borg Queen in Star Trek: First Contact.

38. Reine Swart

Actress Reine Swart attends the premiere of Uncork'd Entertainment's "The Lullaby" at Laemmle's Ahrya Fine Arts Theatre on March 1, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Reine Malan Swart

Reine Malan Swart Date of birth: May 17, 1990

May 17, 1990 Age: 32 years old (as of 2022)

Swart is best known for appearing alongside Tye Sheridan, Bel Powley and Emory Cohen in the film Detour (2017).

37. Bokang Phelane

Full name: Bokang Phelane

Bokang Phelane Date of birth: April 26, 1990

April 26, 1990 Age: 32 years old (as of 2022)

Bokang is known for her portrayal of the character Pule in the SABC 2 Telenovela Keeping Score.

36. Ntando Nduma

Full name: Ntando Nduma

Ntando Nduma Date of birth: August 29, 1995

August 29, 1995 Age: 27 years (as of 2022)

Ntando rose to prominence following her role as Zinzi Dandala on e.tv's soap opera Rhythm City.

35. Kandyse McClure

Kandyse McClure attends the photo call for Facebook Watch's "Limetown" at The Hollywood Athletic Club on October 15, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Candice McClure

Candice McClure Date of birth: March 22, 1980

March 22, 1980 Age: 42 years old (as of 2022)

She is a South African-born Canadian actress best known for her role as Anastasia Dualla in the SyFy series Battlestar Galactica.

34. Nicole Fortuin

Full name: Nicole Fortuin

Nicole Fortuin Date of birth: April 30, 1992

April 30, 1992 Age: 30 years old (as of 2022)

Some of Nicole's standout roles are in A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits (2016) and Dead in the Water (2018).

33. Maggie Benedict

Full name: Maggie Benedict

Maggie Benedict Date of birth: February 10, 1981

February 10, 1981 Age: 41 years old (as of 2022)

Maggie is best known for her portrayal of Akhona Miya on the SABC 1 soap opera Generations (2011-2014).

32. Alex McGregor

Alex McGregor as Karma - Photo: David Bloomer

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Alex McGregor

Alex McGregor Date of birth: June 7, 1993

June 7, 1993 Age: 29 years old (as of 2022)

Some of Alex's prominent roles are in Vagrant Queen (2020) and Slumber Party Massacre (2021).

31. Jessica Marais

Full name: Jessica Dominique Marais

Jessica Dominique Marais Date of birth: January 29, 1985

January 29, 1985 Age: 37 years old (as of 2022)

Jessica is a South African-born Australian actress best known for her roles on Australian television in Packed to the Rafters and Love Child.

30. Lise Slabber

Full name: Lise Slabber

Lise Slabber Date of birth: January 1, 1980

January 1, 1980 Age: 42 years old (as of 2022)

Slabber is best known for her role as Idelle on the hit television series Black Sails.

29. Pearl Thusi

Pearl Thusi arrives to the 2018 BET Awards held at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Prince William

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sithembile Xola Pearl Thusi

Sithembile Xola Pearl Thusi Date of birth: May 13, 1988

May 13, 1988 Age: 34 years old (as of 2022)

Thusi is one of the most popular South African black actresses. She is renowned for her roles as She is known for her roles as Patricia Kopong in The No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency, Dayana Mampasi in Quantico, and Samkelo in the romance film Catching Feelings.

28. Sasha Pieterse

Full name: Sasha Pieterse-Sheaffer

Sasha Pieterse-Sheaffer Date of birth: February 17, 1996

February 17, 1996 Age: 26 years old (as of 2022)

Sasha is known for her roles as Alison DiLaurentis in the Freeform series Pretty Little Liars and its spin-off Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.

27. Kim Engelbrecht

Pictured: Kim Engelbrecht as Sergeant Noma Walker - Photo: Ilze Kitshoff

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kim Suzanne Engelbrecht

Kim Suzanne Engelbrecht Date of birth: June 20, 1980

June 20, 1980 Age: 42 years old (as of 2022)

Kim's best-known role is that of Lolly de Klerk in the soap opera Isidingo.

26. Antoinette Louw

Full name: Antoinette Wanda Louw

Antoinette Wanda Louw Date of birth: May 9, 1975

May 9, 1975 Age: 47 years old (as of 2022)

Louw's big break in acting came in 2013 when she was cast to play the lead role in the film Die Laaste Tango.

25. Terri Lane

Full name: Terri Lane

Terri Lane Date of birth: 1993

1993 Age: 29 years old (as of 2022)

Terri is renowned for her roles in The Fix, Dias Santana (2016) and Redeeming Love (2022).

24. Louise Barnes

Full name: Louise Barnes

Louise Barnes Date of birth: April 26, 1974

April 26, 1974 Age: 48 years old (as of 2022)

Louise is popular for her role as Rachel in the 2009 South African/UK horror film Surviving Evil.

23. Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Gugu Mbatha-Raw attends the Soho House Awards at Soho House on September 01, 2022, in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Gugulethu Sophia Mbatha-Raw

Gugulethu Sophia Mbatha-Raw Date of birth: April 21, 1983

April 21, 1983 Age: 39 years old (as of 2022)

Some of Gugu's most prominent acting roles are in the British drama Belle (2013) and the romantic drama Beyond the Lights (2014).

22. Roxanne Kalie

DJ Roxanne Kalie attends Women's March Action: March 4 Reproductive Rights at Pershing Square on October 02, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Roxanne Kalie

Roxanne Kalie Date of birth: March 15, 1990

March 15, 1990 Age: 32 years old (as of 2022)

Roxanne is best known for her role as Ruby Dredden in the 2018 TV show What Lies Beneath.

21. Tanya van Graan

Full name: Tanya van Graan

Tanya van Graan Date of birth: December 13, 1983

December 13, 1983 Age: 38 years old (as of 2022)

Tanya is known for her roles in Zulu and Starship Troopers 3: Marauder.

20. Michelle Van Der Water

Actress Michelle Van Der Water attends the premiere of the new series "Family Time" at Crust on July 24, 2012, in Studio City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Michelle Van Der Water

Michelle Van Der Water Date of birth : 1978

: 1978 Age: 44 years old (as of 2022)

Michelle is known for her portrayal of Raphaella in Minotaur (2006), Megan in Crosshairs (2013), and Lily in We Are Love (2019).

19. Joanne Spracklen

Full name: Joanne Spracklen

Joanne Spracklen Date of birth: April 17, 1985

April 17, 1985 Age: 37 years old (as of 2022)

Joanne's best-known roles are in Justice League Action (2018) and SWAT (2018).

18. Lee-Anne Summers

Host Lee-Anne Summers plays with an 8-week-old lion cub during her private dinner for the Diamond Empowerment Fund also hosted by Andrew Farr. Photo: Jemal Countess

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lee-Anne Summers

Lee-Anne Summers Date of birth: 1982

1982 Age: 40 years old (as of 2022)

Lee-Anne is known for her role in the 2007 cinema hit Big Fellas (2007).

17. Dena Kaplan

Actress Dena Kaplan arrives at the 7th Annual Australians In Film Award & Benefit Dinner at Paramount Studios on October 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Dena Amy Kaplan

Dena Amy Kaplan Date of birth: January 20, 1989

January 20, 1989 Age: 33 years old (as of 2022)

Dena is best known for her role as Abigail Armstrong in Dance Academy.

16. Candice Swanepoel

Candice Swanepoel attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. Photo: Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Candice Susan Swanepoel

Candice Susan Swanepoel Date of birth: October 20, 1988

October 20, 1988 Age: 33 years old (as of 2022)

Candice is renowned for her role in The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show (2006).

15. Christel Smith

Christel Smith poses for portraits on May 30, 2012, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Michael Bezjian

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Christel Smith

Christel Smith Date of birth: June 22, 1970

June 22, 1970 Age: 52 years old (as of 2022)

Christel was a series regular on EGOLI for 5 years, where she played the role of Tarien. EGOLI is one of the most popular daily prime-time serials in South Africa's television history.

14. Justine Waddell

Actress Justine Waddell accepts an award at the 9th Annual Prism Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel on April 28, 2005, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Vince Bucci

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Justine Waddell

Justine Waddell Date of birth: November 4, 1975

November 4, 1975 Age: 46 years old (as of 2022)

Justine is known for her roles in Target (2011), The Fall (2006) and Chaos (2005).

13. Shaleeni Ranchhod

Full name: Shaleeni Ranchhod

Shaleeni Ranchhod Date of birth: October 25, 1993

October 25, 1993 Age: 28 years old (as of 2022)

Shaleeni is incredibly popular actress and has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. Some of her best roles include an inmate in Orange Is the New Black, a student in How to Get Away with Murder, and Nisreen in Deep State.

12. Micharn Pollock

Actress Micharn Pollock attends the premiere of Uncork'd Entertainment's "The Lullaby" at Laemmle's Ahrya Fine Arts Theatre on March 1, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Micharn Pollock

Micharn Pollock Date of birth: 1984

1984 Age: 38 years old (as of 2022)

Micharn's best roles to date include Bianca in Grow (2021) and Sharn in Apart, But Always Together (2020).

11. Meganne Young

Full name: Meganne Young

Meganne Young Date of birth: March 22, 1990

March 22, 1990 Age: 32 years old (as of 2022)

Young is renowned for her roles in The Kissing Booth franchise and the Starz series Black Sails.

10. Elize du Toit

Elize du Toit attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall on April 9, 2017, in London, England. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Elize du Toit

Elize du Toit Date of birth: February 21, 1980

February 21, 1980 Age: 42 years old (as of 2022)

Elize rose to fame following her portrayal of Izzy Davies in the Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks.

9. Tessa Jubber

Full name: Tessa Jubber

Tessa Jubber Date of birth: October 27, 1977

October 27, 1977 Age: 45 years (as of 2022)

Tessa is a South African actress of Dutch, Greek and Irish descent. She has appeared in numerous films and TV shows, including Wallander, Mia and the White Lion, and Catching Feelings.

8. Frances Sholto-Douglas

Full name: Frances Sholto-Douglas

Frances Sholto-Douglas Date of birth: May 16, 1996

May 16, 1996 Age: 26 years (as of 2022)

Frances is best known for The Kissing Booth 2 (2020), Black Mirror (2011) and Samson (2018).

7. Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron arrives at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2022 Summer Block Party at Universal Studios Backlot on June 11, 2022 in Universal City, California. Photo: Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron Date of birth: August 7, 1975

August 7, 1975 Age: 47 years old (as of 2022)

Charlize rose to international prominence in the 1990s by playing the lead role in the film The Devil's Advocate (1997).

6. Musetta Vander

Actress Musetta Vander attends Day 4 of the Official Star Trek Convention at the Rio Las Vegas Hotel & Casino on August 14, 2011, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Musetta Vander

Musetta Vander Date of birth: May 26, 1963

May 26, 1963 Age: 59 years old (as of 2022)

One of Musetta's most prominent roles was portraying Munitia in the 1999 film Wild Wild West.

5. Tammin Sursok

Tammin Sursok attends 9th Annual Australian Academy Of Cinema And Television Arts (AACTA) International Awards at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles. Photo: Presley Ann

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Tammin Sursok

Tammin Sursok Date of birth: August 19, 1983

August 19, 1983 Age: 39 years old (as of 2022)

Tammin is known for her roles as Dani Sutherland on Home and Away and Colleen Carlton on The Young and the Restless.

4. Leleti Khumalo

Leleti Khumalo during 2004 Venice Film Festival - Denzel Washington Meets with the Filmmakers of "Yesterday" at Westin Excelsior in Venice Lido, Italy. Photo: J. Vespa

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Leleti Khumalo

Leleti Khumalo Date of birth: March 30, 1970

March 30, 1970 Age: 52 years old (as of 2022)

Leleti is well known for her leading role in the movie and stage play Sarafina! and for her roles in other films such as Hotel Rwanda, Yesterday and Invictus.

3. Amo Chidi

Full name: Amo Chidi

Amo Chidi Date of birth: February 5, 1990

February 5, 1990 Age: 32 years old (as of 2022)

Amo Chidi is a South African actress best known for playing the role of Reneilwe on etv soap opera Rhythm City.

2. Lesley-Ann Brandt

Full name: Lesley-Ann Brandt

Lesley-Ann Brandt Date of birth: December 2, 1981

December 2, 1981 Age: 40 years old (as of 2022)

Lesley rose to fame following her role as a slave girl named Naevia in the series Spartacus: Blood and Sand.

1. Terry Pheto

Full name: Moitheri Pheto

Moitheri Pheto Date of birth: May 11, 1981

May 11, 1981 Age: 41 years old (as of 2022)

Terry tops the list of the hottest black South African actresses today. She is best known for her leading role as Miriam in the 2006 Oscar-winning feature film Tsotsi.

Who is the most beautiful person in South Africa?

Zozibini Tunzi is widely regarded as South Africa's most beautiful woman. She is a well-known model and the winner of the Miss Universe 2019 beauty pageant. The beauty became the first black woman from South Africa to win the Miss Universe title.

Who is the most famous South African actress?

Who is the most popular actress in South Africa? Charlize Theron is arguably the best-known South African actress today. She has appeared in numerous films and television shows and amassed quite a fortune.

Who is the best female actress in Africa?

According to African Vibes, Kenya's Lupita Nyong'o is the best and most influential African-born actress. Her performance in the movie 12 Years a Slave marked the beginning of her incredible rise to fame.

South African actresses are at the heart of the country's vibrant entertainment industry. While some Mzansi-born actresses have gone to seek greener pastures in other countries, they still fly the South African flag high.

