Top 50 hottest South African actresses with pictures: who are they?
South Africa has one of the most vibrant film and movie industries on the continent. This is made possible by the numerous actors and actresses who help bring fictional characters to life on the screen. Besides their remarkable acting skills, these South African actresses are also quite beautiful and glamorous. We will take a look at the hottest South African actresses today.
South Africa has cemented itself on the global scene regarding beautiful women. Not so long ago, the country produced the Miss World pageant winner.
Who are the hottest South African actresses today?
Here is a look at the 50 hottest Mzansi actresses according to IMDb.
50. Natalie Becker
- Full name: Natalie Bridgette Becker
- Date of birth: July 1, 1963
- Age: 59 years old (as of 2022)
Natalie is a South African actress best known for her roles in Bypass (2017), Death Race: Inferno (2012), and Strike Back: Vengeance (2012).
49. Sandi Schultz
- Full name: Sandi Schultz
- Date of birth: 1964
- Age: 58 years old (as of 2022)
Sandi is among the best South African soapie actresses. She is known for her role as Dr Jennifer Adams in the Afrikaans language soap opera Binnelanders.
48. Jeanne Neilson
- Full name: Jeanne Neilson
- Date of birth: 1977
- Age: 45 years old (as of 2022)
Jeanne's career in film began with her breakthrough lead role as Jill in Faith Like Potatoes, and since then, she has appeared in numerous television shows and films.
47. Ciara Charteris
- Full name: Ciara Charteris
- Date of birth: August 3, 1995
- Age: 27 years old (as of 2022)
Ciara Charteris is a South African-born British producer, writer, activist, and actress. She is known for her role as Emma Tregirls in the BBC One period drama Poldark.
46. Amanda du-Pont
- Full name: Amanda du-Pont
- Date of birth: June 26, 1988
- Age: 34 years old (as of 2022)
Amanda du-Pont is an actress, model, and television host. She is best known for portraying Senna in the CW drama series Life is Wild.
45. Pasi Koetle
- Full name: Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong
- Date of birth: March 23, 1989
- Age: 33 years old (as of 2022)
Pasi is renowned for her role as Dintle Nyathi in the hit South African soap drama Scandal!
44. Nathalie Boltt
- Full name: Nathalie Boltt
- Date of birth: July 19, 1973
- Age: 49 years old (as of 2022)
Boltt is a renowned actress, director, and writer, best known for her roles in Riverdale and District 9.
43. Josephine Croft
- Full name: Josephine Croft
- Date of birth: March 30, 1979
- Age: 43 years old (as of 2022)
Croft is best known for her lead role as Sue in Larry the Wonderpup. She was born in Durban but currently lives in Australia.
42. Liesl Ahlers
- Full name: Liesl Ahlers
- Date of birth: May 29, 1991
- Age: 31 years old (as of 2022)
Liesl is a South African actress, director, singer, songwriter, and martial artist. She is best known for her roles in Friend Request, Daylight and Triggered.
41. Tanit Phoenix
- Full name: Tanit Phoenix
- Date of birth: September 24, 1980
- Age: 42 years old (as of 2022)
Tanit is a hugely popular supermodel, actress and makeup artist. She is well known for her roles in Death Race and Femme Fatale.
40. Thuli Phongolo
- Full name: Thulisile Phongolo
- Date of birth: January 22, 1994
- Age: 28 years old (as of 2022)
Thuli is best known for portraying Namhla Diale on SABC 1's most revered soap opera, Generations: The Legacy.
39. Alice Krige
- Full name: Alice Maud Krige
- Date of birth: June 28, 1954
- Age: 68 years old (as of 2022)
Alice played the dual role of Eva Galli/Alma Mobley in the film Ghost Story and the Borg Queen in Star Trek: First Contact.
38. Reine Swart
- Full name: Reine Malan Swart
- Date of birth: May 17, 1990
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2022)
Swart is best known for appearing alongside Tye Sheridan, Bel Powley and Emory Cohen in the film Detour (2017).
37. Bokang Phelane
- Full name: Bokang Phelane
- Date of birth: April 26, 1990
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2022)
Bokang is known for her portrayal of the character Pule in the SABC 2 Telenovela Keeping Score.
36. Ntando Nduma
- Full name: Ntando Nduma
- Date of birth: August 29, 1995
- Age: 27 years (as of 2022)
Ntando rose to prominence following her role as Zinzi Dandala on e.tv's soap opera Rhythm City.
35. Kandyse McClure
- Full name: Candice McClure
- Date of birth: March 22, 1980
- Age: 42 years old (as of 2022)
She is a South African-born Canadian actress best known for her role as Anastasia Dualla in the SyFy series Battlestar Galactica.
34. Nicole Fortuin
- Full name: Nicole Fortuin
- Date of birth: April 30, 1992
- Age: 30 years old (as of 2022)
Some of Nicole's standout roles are in A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits (2016) and Dead in the Water (2018).
33. Maggie Benedict
- Full name: Maggie Benedict
- Date of birth: February 10, 1981
- Age: 41 years old (as of 2022)
Maggie is best known for her portrayal of Akhona Miya on the SABC 1 soap opera Generations (2011-2014).
32. Alex McGregor
- Full name: Alex McGregor
- Date of birth: June 7, 1993
- Age: 29 years old (as of 2022)
Some of Alex's prominent roles are in Vagrant Queen (2020) and Slumber Party Massacre (2021).
31. Jessica Marais
- Full name: Jessica Dominique Marais
- Date of birth: January 29, 1985
- Age: 37 years old (as of 2022)
Jessica is a South African-born Australian actress best known for her roles on Australian television in Packed to the Rafters and Love Child.
30. Lise Slabber
- Full name: Lise Slabber
- Date of birth: January 1, 1980
- Age: 42 years old (as of 2022)
Slabber is best known for her role as Idelle on the hit television series Black Sails.
29. Pearl Thusi
- Full name: Sithembile Xola Pearl Thusi
- Date of birth: May 13, 1988
- Age: 34 years old (as of 2022)
Thusi is one of the most popular South African black actresses. She is renowned for her roles as She is known for her roles as Patricia Kopong in The No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency, Dayana Mampasi in Quantico, and Samkelo in the romance film Catching Feelings.
28. Sasha Pieterse
- Full name: Sasha Pieterse-Sheaffer
- Date of birth: February 17, 1996
- Age: 26 years old (as of 2022)
Sasha is known for her roles as Alison DiLaurentis in the Freeform series Pretty Little Liars and its spin-off Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.
27. Kim Engelbrecht
- Full name: Kim Suzanne Engelbrecht
- Date of birth: June 20, 1980
- Age: 42 years old (as of 2022)
Kim's best-known role is that of Lolly de Klerk in the soap opera Isidingo.
26. Antoinette Louw
- Full name: Antoinette Wanda Louw
- Date of birth: May 9, 1975
- Age: 47 years old (as of 2022)
Louw's big break in acting came in 2013 when she was cast to play the lead role in the film Die Laaste Tango.
25. Terri Lane
- Full name: Terri Lane
- Date of birth: 1993
- Age: 29 years old (as of 2022)
Terri is renowned for her roles in The Fix, Dias Santana (2016) and Redeeming Love (2022).
24. Louise Barnes
- Full name: Louise Barnes
- Date of birth: April 26, 1974
- Age: 48 years old (as of 2022)
Louise is popular for her role as Rachel in the 2009 South African/UK horror film Surviving Evil.
23. Gugu Mbatha-Raw
- Full name: Gugulethu Sophia Mbatha-Raw
- Date of birth: April 21, 1983
- Age: 39 years old (as of 2022)
Some of Gugu's most prominent acting roles are in the British drama Belle (2013) and the romantic drama Beyond the Lights (2014).
22. Roxanne Kalie
- Full name: Roxanne Kalie
- Date of birth: March 15, 1990
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2022)
Roxanne is best known for her role as Ruby Dredden in the 2018 TV show What Lies Beneath.
21. Tanya van Graan
- Full name: Tanya van Graan
- Date of birth: December 13, 1983
- Age: 38 years old (as of 2022)
Tanya is known for her roles in Zulu and Starship Troopers 3: Marauder.
20. Michelle Van Der Water
- Full name: Michelle Van Der Water
- Date of birth: 1978
- Age: 44 years old (as of 2022)
Michelle is known for her portrayal of Raphaella in Minotaur (2006), Megan in Crosshairs (2013), and Lily in We Are Love (2019).
19. Joanne Spracklen
- Full name: Joanne Spracklen
- Date of birth: April 17, 1985
- Age: 37 years old (as of 2022)
Joanne's best-known roles are in Justice League Action (2018) and SWAT (2018).
18. Lee-Anne Summers
- Full name: Lee-Anne Summers
- Date of birth: 1982
- Age: 40 years old (as of 2022)
Lee-Anne is known for her role in the 2007 cinema hit Big Fellas (2007).
17. Dena Kaplan
- Full name: Dena Amy Kaplan
- Date of birth: January 20, 1989
- Age: 33 years old (as of 2022)
Dena is best known for her role as Abigail Armstrong in Dance Academy.
16. Candice Swanepoel
- Full name: Candice Susan Swanepoel
- Date of birth: October 20, 1988
- Age: 33 years old (as of 2022)
Candice is renowned for her role in The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show (2006).
15. Christel Smith
- Full name: Christel Smith
- Date of birth: June 22, 1970
- Age: 52 years old (as of 2022)
Christel was a series regular on EGOLI for 5 years, where she played the role of Tarien. EGOLI is one of the most popular daily prime-time serials in South Africa's television history.
14. Justine Waddell
- Full name: Justine Waddell
- Date of birth: November 4, 1975
- Age: 46 years old (as of 2022)
Justine is known for her roles in Target (2011), The Fall (2006) and Chaos (2005).
13. Shaleeni Ranchhod
- Full name: Shaleeni Ranchhod
- Date of birth: October 25, 1993
- Age: 28 years old (as of 2022)
Shaleeni is incredibly popular actress and has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. Some of her best roles include an inmate in Orange Is the New Black, a student in How to Get Away with Murder, and Nisreen in Deep State.
12. Micharn Pollock
- Full name: Micharn Pollock
- Date of birth: 1984
- Age: 38 years old (as of 2022)
Micharn's best roles to date include Bianca in Grow (2021) and Sharn in Apart, But Always Together (2020).
11. Meganne Young
- Full name: Meganne Young
- Date of birth: March 22, 1990
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2022)
Young is renowned for her roles in The Kissing Booth franchise and the Starz series Black Sails.
10. Elize du Toit
- Full name: Elize du Toit
- Date of birth: February 21, 1980
- Age: 42 years old (as of 2022)
Elize rose to fame following her portrayal of Izzy Davies in the Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks.
9. Tessa Jubber
- Full name: Tessa Jubber
- Date of birth: October 27, 1977
- Age: 45 years (as of 2022)
Tessa is a South African actress of Dutch, Greek and Irish descent. She has appeared in numerous films and TV shows, including Wallander, Mia and the White Lion, and Catching Feelings.
8. Frances Sholto-Douglas
- Full name: Frances Sholto-Douglas
- Date of birth: May 16, 1996
- Age: 26 years (as of 2022)
Frances is best known for The Kissing Booth 2 (2020), Black Mirror (2011) and Samson (2018).
7. Charlize Theron
- Full name: Charlize Theron
- Date of birth: August 7, 1975
- Age: 47 years old (as of 2022)
Charlize rose to international prominence in the 1990s by playing the lead role in the film The Devil's Advocate (1997).
6. Musetta Vander
- Full name: Musetta Vander
- Date of birth: May 26, 1963
- Age: 59 years old (as of 2022)
One of Musetta's most prominent roles was portraying Munitia in the 1999 film Wild Wild West.
5. Tammin Sursok
- Full name: Tammin Sursok
- Date of birth: August 19, 1983
- Age: 39 years old (as of 2022)
Tammin is known for her roles as Dani Sutherland on Home and Away and Colleen Carlton on The Young and the Restless.
4. Leleti Khumalo
- Full name: Leleti Khumalo
- Date of birth: March 30, 1970
- Age: 52 years old (as of 2022)
Leleti is well known for her leading role in the movie and stage play Sarafina! and for her roles in other films such as Hotel Rwanda, Yesterday and Invictus.
3. Amo Chidi
- Full name: Amo Chidi
- Date of birth: February 5, 1990
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2022)
Amo Chidi is a South African actress best known for playing the role of Reneilwe on etv soap opera Rhythm City.
2. Lesley-Ann Brandt
- Full name: Lesley-Ann Brandt
- Date of birth: December 2, 1981
- Age: 40 years old (as of 2022)
Lesley rose to fame following her role as a slave girl named Naevia in the series Spartacus: Blood and Sand.
1. Terry Pheto
- Full name: Moitheri Pheto
- Date of birth: May 11, 1981
- Age: 41 years old (as of 2022)
Terry tops the list of the hottest black South African actresses today. She is best known for her leading role as Miriam in the 2006 Oscar-winning feature film Tsotsi.
Who is the most beautiful person in South Africa?
Zozibini Tunzi is widely regarded as South Africa's most beautiful woman. She is a well-known model and the winner of the Miss Universe 2019 beauty pageant. The beauty became the first black woman from South Africa to win the Miss Universe title.
Who is the most famous South African actress?
Who is the most popular actress in South Africa? Charlize Theron is arguably the best-known South African actress today. She has appeared in numerous films and television shows and amassed quite a fortune.
Who is the best female actress in Africa?
According to African Vibes, Kenya's Lupita Nyong'o is the best and most influential African-born actress. Her performance in the movie 12 Years a Slave marked the beginning of her incredible rise to fame.
South African actresses are at the heart of the country's vibrant entertainment industry. While some Mzansi-born actresses have gone to seek greener pastures in other countries, they still fly the South African flag high.
