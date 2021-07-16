Samaire Armstrong is an established Japanese-born American actress, director, and fashion designer. She is known for various top movies and TV shows such as It’s a Boy Girl Thing (2006), Rise: Blood Hunter (2007), Just My Luck (2006) and Resurrection (2013-2015). In this article, we cover all the fascinating facts about her.

Actress Samaire Armstrong attends the CBS 100 episode celebration of "The Mentalist" held at The Edison in LA. Photo: Jason Merritt

Source: Getty Images

Women, like their male counterparts, have been doing great in different scenes. In particular, they are dominating in the entertainment and fashion worlds. For instance, Samaire Armstrong is a perfect example. Interestingly, the beauty has worked her way up the ladder to become the person she is today.

Samaire Armstrong’s profile summary

Birth name: Samaire Rhys Armstrong

Samaire Rhys Armstrong Date of birth : 31st October 1980

: 31st October 1980 Place of birth: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Age: 40 years old (as of 2021)

40 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac: Scorpio

Scorpio Father: Hunter Armstrong

Hunter Armstrong Mother: Sylvia Sepielli

Sylvia Sepielli Brother: Hunter Armstrong Jr.

Hunter Armstrong Jr. Child: Calin Armstrong

Calin Armstrong Ex-boyfriends: Johnny Whitworth, Jason Christopher, and Aaron Paul

Johnny Whitworth, Jason Christopher, and Aaron Paul Height: 5' 5" (1.65 m)

5' 5" (1.65 m) Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown Education: Sedona Red Rock High School, University of Arizona

Sedona Red Rock High School, University of Arizona Occupation: Actress, fashion designer, producer

Actress, fashion designer, producer Active: 2000 – present

2000 – present Estimated net worth: $1 million - $5 million

$1 million - $5 million Samaire Armstrong's Instagram: @samaire.xoxo

@samaire.xoxo Nationality: Japanese-American

10 interesting facts about Samaire Armstrong

The beauty has made a name for herself as an entertainer and fashion designer since she came into the limelight. Here are quick facts about the Japanese-American fashion designer and actress you probably did not know before:

1. She was born in 1980

Samaire Armstrong attends People Magazine "Ones To Watch" Party at The Line. Photo: Earl Gibson

Source: Getty Images

Samaire Rhys Armstrong was born on 31st October 1980 in Tokyo, Japan. So, how old is Samaire Armstrong? As of 2021, Samaire Armstrong's age is 40 years.

She spent the better part of her childhood in Japan. The names of her parents are Sylvia Sepielli and Hunter Armstrong. Her mother is a renowned designer; she designs spas for resorts. On the other hand, her father is a trainer for combat soldiers.

2. Samaire holds dual citizenship

Where is Samaire Armstrong from? The actress was born in Tokyo, Japan. Other Asian countries she has lived in include Malaysia and China. However, her family moved to the US when she was reportedly five years old. First, they moved to Hawaii before settling in Sedona, Arizona.

3. Armstrong comes from a mixed ethnicity

The Japanese-born designer was born into a family of an Italian mother and a Scottish father. Naturally, therefore, she shares her parent’s ancestries.

4. She is well educated

The 40-year-old is a true definition of beauty with brains. Her educational journey began in Japan, where she enrolled on elementary studies. Later, she joined Sedona Red Rock High School in Arizona for her high school studies.

Lastly, she attended the University of Arizona for her higher learning. While in the institution, she studied Costume Design and Theatre.

5. Her passion for acting began at a tender age

Samaire Armstrong attends Maroon 5's Halloween Bash presented by Bacardi at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in 2020. Photo: Charley Gallay

Source: Getty Images

Her story is not different from those of some established actors and actresses. She grew up wanting to be an actress. But, surprisingly, at the age of three years, she had already made her mind about it. While in high school, she joined a drama club. However, previously, she was into volleyball.

6. She was on the list of 2005’s Maxim magazine Hot 100

In 2005, Samaire was named #55 on the Maxim magazine Hot 100 of 2005 list. In that year, Eva Longoria came top on the list. Several years down the line, she is still among the world's most beautiful women. How tall is Samaire Armstrong? She is 5' 5" (1.65 m) tall.

7. Samaire is an extraordinarily talented actress

Undoubtedly, she is one of the most talented female actresses in the world. She has been diligent, persistent, and consistent since she ventured into the show biz scene. Armstrong made her acting debut in 2000 when she played Meredith in Party of Five, a TV series.

Who plays Darvany on Sons of Anarchy? Actress Samaire Armstrong plays the role. She appeared in two episodes of the TV series; One Six and Straw.

Who played Summer Edgecombe? Samaire played the character in The Mentalist. She appeared in the TV series between 2011 and 2012; she appeared in eight episodes in total.

8. Armstrong is a mother of one

The O.C actress is the mother of Calin Armstrong, who was born in 2012. Who is the father of Samaire Armstrong child? The actress shares a baby with Jason Christopher. Based on the information available in the public domain, Samaire Armstrong boyfriend is a singer and writer.

Who has dated Samaire Armstrong? The actress has been romantically involved with three men. First, between 2001 and 2001, she was Aaron Paul’s girlfriend. Then, in 2011, she dated Jason Christopher.

Lastly, she was rumoured to be in a relationship with Johnny Whitworth between 2016 and 2017. So, is Samaire Armstrong married? No, she is not married.

9. She owns a fashion label

Designer Rebecca Minkoff (L) and actress Samaire Armstrong attend the preview of Rebecca Minkoff's Spring 2010 Handbag and Ready-to-Wear line at Satine. Photo: Charley Gallay

Source: Getty Images

Besides acting and movie production, the 40-year-old is a fashion designer. Considering she studied fashion and design at the university, the field is not new to her. The name of her label is NARU. Her passion for fashion dates back to when she designed clothes for Halloween.

10. Her net worth is impressive

Samaire Armstrong's net worth is estimated to range between $1 million and $5 million. Acting and fashion are her primary sources of wealth. Hopefully, her fortune will continue growing in the future because she is currently involved in many high paying projects.

Indeed, Samaire Armstrong is a diligent and determined lady with a remarkable track record. She has a lot to show for her two-decade career. Judging by her achievements, Samaire is a force to reckon with in the entertainment and fashion worlds.

READ ALSO: Sarah Lancashire: 10 things you didn't know about the British actress

Briefly.co.za recently compiled a list of 10 things you didn’t know about Sarah Lancashire. She is a renowned British actress known for Happy Valley, Coronation Street, and Pacific Overtures.

The 56-year-old has an impressive net worth of $20 million as of 2021. Previously, she was a drama teacher at Salford University. Also, many people know her for being Gary Hargreaves' ex-wife.

Source: Briefly.co.za