Sarah Lancashire: 10 things you didn't know about the British actress

Sarah Lancashire is best known for acting in the 2014 BBC1's Happy Valley series and the Coronation Street soap opera in the 90s. Happy Valley is a popular British crime thriller series filmed in Northern England. Sarah Lancashire acts as WestYorkshire's Sergeant Catherine Cawood in the show. Join us as we find out more about this blue eyed bombshell.

Sarah Lancashire has beautiful blue eyes and blond hair. Photo: @David Westing

Source: Getty Images

Catherine Cawood's daughter, Becky, commits suicide. She later discovers that Becky's rapist, Tommy, was jailed for drug trafficking and plans to get back at him. The British actress is not only famous for performing impressive roles. Sarah Lancashire's news about her complicated love life has trended for years.

Sarah Lancashire profile summary

Full name: Sarah-Jane Abigail Lancashire

Sarah-Jane Abigail Lancashire Date of birth: 4 October 1964

4 October 1964 Place of birth: Oldham, Lancashire, England

Oldham, Lancashire, England Age: 56 years as of 2020

56 years as of 2020 Career: Actress

Actress Nationality: English

English Ethnicity: White

White Marital status: Married

Married Children: 3

3 Height: 5 feet 7 Inches

5 feet 7 Inches Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Net worth: $20 million

$20 million Sarah Lancashire's Instagram account: sarahlancashireuk

sarahlancashireuk Sarah Lancashire's Facebook page: @Sarahlancashirepage

@Sarahlancashirepage Sarah Lancashire's Twitter page: @SarahLancsUK

Sarah Lancashire biography

Sarah-Jane Abigail Lancashire was born 10 October 1964 in Oldham, Lancashire, England. So, what age is Sarah Lancashire? Sarah Lancashire's age is 56 years old as of 2020. The actress attended Oldham Hulme Grammar School and graduated from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in 1986.

The actress got a BAFTA Leading Actress award for acting in the Happy Valley series. Photo: @Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

Ten things you didn't know about the British actress

More people get curious about a celebrity's life when the person gets more famous and wealthier. Sarah Lancashire's net worth is $20 million. Below are some interesting facts about Sara Lancashire's life:

1. She has a twin brother

Sarah Abigail is the only female child in her family. She has an older brother, a twin brother and a younger brother.

2. The actress did other jobs before becoming an actress

She worked for the Manchester Library Theatre Company. She also got a job at Salford University as a drama teacher before becoming a full-time actress.

3. Acting was not her childhood dream career

Sarah Abigail's creativity is from her parents, Geoffrey Lancashire (scriptwriter) and Hilda (Geoffrey's assistant). Sarah Lancashire's father wrote The Cukoo Waltz sitcom and more than 100 Coronation Street episodes. The actress never planned to get into acting until she turned 18. She worked hard for a role in Coronation Street instead of using her father's connections.

4. She is Gary Hargreaves' ex-wife

Is Sarah Lancashire married? She divorced her first husband, Gary Hargreaves, in 1996. Sara was 17 years old when she met the 28 years old Gary in 1982. The musical director helped her while contesting in X-factor. Gary left his troubled marriage and stayed at a friend's house before he started dating Sara.

The 22 years old Sara Lancashire was pregnant on her wedding day. The duo married on 21 February 1987 at St Thomas's in Oldham. The family lived in a one-bedroomed flat in Oldham and survived on coupons because of debts. After buying a house, the couple rented out the apartment, and the actress got her second son in 1989.

The actress attending 2013's Arqiva British Academy Television Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, London. Photo: @Ian West

Source: Getty Images

5. Abigail battled depression

The actress was so depressed in her 20s that she almost lost her job on Coronation Street. Her mother helped her get medical attention.

6. The actress is happily married

So, who is Sarah Lancashire married to? Sarah Lancashire's husband is Joseph Peter Salmon. They got married in August 2001 after the former BBC1's boss ended his 20-year-marriage with Penny Watt. He moved into a nearby flat to stay close to his three sons.

Meanwhile, Joseph and Sarah were friends for more than five years before he divorced Penny. They met when he was working for Granada studios, and she was acting as Raquel, the barmaid, on Coronation Street.

7. She has three sons

Who are Sarah Lancashire's children? Sara Lancashire and Gray Hargreaves' sons are Thomas and Mathew. She and Peter Salmon had their son Joseph in 2003.

8. She received an OBE award

Prince William gave Lancashire the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) award in the 2017 Queen's Birthday Honours.

9. She keeps her private life out of social media

Sarah Lancashire of the Happy Valley series hates being the centre of attention in public and keeps her family and marital life away from the limelight. Her social media posts are always work-related.

10. The actress' new show

Actress Abigail is currently on HBO Max's new series, Julia, as a French chef. The chef shares with the world Julia Carolyn Child's special French cuisine recipes.

Mrs Salmon carrying her BAFTA Supporting Actress award. Photo: @Dave Hogan

Source: Getty Images

Sara Lancashire's acting career

Her first TV role was in the 1988 TV series Dramarama. She got a breakthrough in 1990 from Blood Brothers stage play at London's Albury Theatre. Sara then got the Raquel Wolstenhulme character on Coronation Street in 1991 and left the show in 1996 to pursue other projects. One of her famous films is Where the Heart Is. In 2014 Lancashire started acting in Happy Valley. Other Sarah Lancashire's TV shows, movies and theatre plays include;

Exam Conditions

Bloomin' Marvellous

Murder Most Horrid

My Fragile Heart

Sons and Lovers

The Rotters' Club

Sex, The City and Me

Talking Heads

Dad's Army

And When Did You Last See Your Father?

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Pacific Overtures

The Beauty Game

Little Shop of Horrors

Guys and Dolls

Betty Blue Eyes

Sarah Lancashire is committed to her work and family. Sara rarely discussed her love life in press interviews. Fans hope they will keep seeing her on their screens for many years to come.

