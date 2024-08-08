Meet Josephine Langford, aka Tessa from After: Facts and bio

Josephine Langford, popularly known as Tessa from After, is an Australian actress. Her impressive performance in the 'After' film franchise earned her critical acclaim and international recognition. She currently spends most of her time in the United States due to her demanding Hollywood schedule.

Josephine Langford during the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Josephine Langford is independently carving out her place in place in Hollywood as a first-generation actress. She began her journey as a young girl in Perth, Australia, and has managed to prove her acting versatility through the various projects she has been a part of.

Josephine Langford's profile summary

Full name Josephine Eliza Langford Other names Jo Date of birth August 18, 1997 Age 27 years old in 2024 Birth sign Leo Place of birth Perth, Australia Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality Australian Height 5 feet 4.5 inches (1.64 m) Weight Approx. 55 kg (121 lbs) Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Green Gender Female Parents Stephen Langford and Elizabeth Green Siblings Katherine Langford (older sister) Profession Actress

Josephine Langford's age

Jo is 27 years old as of 2024. She was born on August 18, 1997, in Perth, Australia, and grew up in the Applecross riverside suburb.

Josephine Langford's height

The actress is 5 feet 4.5 inches (1.64 m/164 cm) tall, according to her IMDB profile. She weighs around 55 kg (121 lbs).

Josephine Langford's parents

Jo comes from a household of medical professionals. Her father, Stephen Langford, is a flying doctor and holds the position of director at the Royal Flying Doctor Service Western Operations in Australia. Her mother, Elizabeth Green, is an Australian paediatrician.

Top 5 facts about Australian actress Josephine Langford. Photo: Jim Spellman on Getty Images (modified by author)

Josephine Langford's siblings

The After star has an older sister, Katherine Langford (born in April 1996). She is also a well-known actress with roles in major projects like 13 Reasons Why as Hannah Baker, Cursed as Nimue, and Knives Out as Meg Thrombey.

Josephine Langford and Katherine Langford's feud

The Langford sisters have been rumoured to be at odds since the late 2010s. These speculations mainly stem from their lack of public interaction.

In 2018, Katherine mentioned in an interview with L'Officiel that no one in her family was in show business, which puzzled fans since Josephine is also an actress. They also did not follow each other on Instagram at the time, further fueling the feud rumours.

Both sisters have addressed these rumours, emphasizing that they have no bad blood between them. Josephine even mentioned in a 2019 interview with Refinery29 that she would be open to working on a project with Katherine if the right role came up, adding,

We both got into acting on our own, completely separately, with nothing to do with the other one. We both grew up in this family with parents that weren't particularly creative.

Katherine Langford during the 'L'Ete Dernier' red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2023, in Cannes, France. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Josephine Langford's career

At the age of 10, Jo wrote and performed a song called Shadows, which won her the Song of the Year title in a music competition. Despite starting as a singer, Langford told Teen Vogue that acting was what she always wanted to do.

Acting is something that I've always wanted to do and been interested in. For me, it was just sort of a process of figuring out how to get into the industry because I grew up in a city which isn't industry heavy. I think my first audition was for a local musical. It was quick. I didn't get the role.

Langford began taking acting classes at the age of 13 and later enrolled in Perth Film School in 2012. She started her acting career by appearing in several short films, including Sex Ed (2013), When Separating (2013), and Gypsy Blood (2014).

Her screen debut came with the indie film Pulse (2017), which was showcased at film festivals. In 2017, Josephine appeared in the American horror film Wish Upon alongside actress Joey King.

Jo's breakthrough came in July 2018 when she was cast as Tessa Young in the film 'After', based on Anna Todd's novel. Her performance earned her a Teen Choice Award. She reprised the role in the film's sequels.

Josephine Langford during the 'After, Aqui Empieza Todo' photocall at the VP Hotel on March 26, 2019, in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Pablo Cuadra

Josephine Langford's movies and TV shows: 2021 to 2024

Project Year Role The Other Zoey 2023 Zoey Miller After Everything 2023 Tessa Young After Ever Happy 2022 Tessa Young Gigi & Nate 2022 Katy Gibson After We Fell 2021 Tessa Young The Great Gatsby Live Read! 2021 Jordan Bake Moxie 2021 Emma Cunningham

Who is Josephine Langford's boyfriend?

The Moxie star has yet to introduce her significant other to the public. She was previously rumoured to be Hero Fiennes Tiffin's girlfriend after they starred in After as each other's love interest. Hero and Jo have both denied being more than friends in real life.

What happened to Josephine Langford?

Josephine has been focusing on her acting career. Recently, she starred as Zoey Miller in the Amazon Prime rom-com The Other Zoey, which premiered on October 20, 2023.

Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin during the 'After, Aqui Empieza Todo' premiere at the Capitol cinema on March 26, 2019, in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Carlos Alvarez

Who plays Tessa in After?

Tessa Young in the 'After' film series is played by Josephine Langford. She has received significant recognition for the role, including a Teen Choice Award.

Are Hero and Josephine together in real life?

Hero and Josephine are not dating in real life. Despite their strong on-screen chemistry in After as Tessa and Hardin, both have confirmed that they are just good friends.

Why is Tessa not in After 5?

Josephine Langford's After screen time was greatly reduced in the film's fifth instalment, After Everything. The fifth film was produced from Hardin Scott's perspective and focuses on his personal growth.

Josephine Langford during the Los Angeles premiere of 'After' at The Grove on April 8, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Josephine Langford's journey from a young music enthusiast to a successful actress in Hollywood showcases her impressive talent. Despite her rising fame, she has chosen to maintain the privacy of her personal life and even deleted her Instagram account.

