Who is Korina Harrison? Meet Corey Harrison's ex-wife

Fans of History TV's Pawn Stars know Korina Harrison as the former spouse of Las Vegas-based reality television star Corey Harrison. Their marriage was short-lived but the fascination with them continues. This article highlights Korina Harrison's biography and what she has been up to since her divorce from Corey.

Corey during the opening of 'Pawn Shop Live!' on January 30, 2014 (L) and him with his ex-wife Korina (R). Photo: @corey_harrison on X, Bryan Steffy on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Korina Harrison gained prominence after her marriage to Corey, but she had already built a successful career in the corporate world before meeting the reality TV star. She is a relatively private person and rarely shares details of her personal life.

Korina Harrison's profile summary

Full name Korina Harrison Other names Kiki Nejo Date of birth December 7, 1982 Age 41 years old in 2024 Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth San Diego, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Greek Height 5 feet 6 inches (1.67 m/167 cm) Body measurements 36-26-38 inches Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Reality TV star Corey Harrison (2017-2018) Children One; Son Richard Benjamin Harrison Profession Corporate executive Known for Being Corey Harrison's wife

Who is Korina Harrison?

Korina Harrison, also called Kiki, is a Las Vegas-based executive assistant at an event company. She came into the limelight following her marriage to reality television star Corey' Big Hoss' Harrison. Corey appears on Pawn Stars, a show that chronicles the activities at the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada. He co-owns the shop with his father, Rick Harrison.

Top 5 facts about Korina Harrison. Photo: @realcoreyharrison on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Korina Harrison's husband

Kiki started dating Corey Harrison around 2016, almost a year after his divorce from his first wife, Charlene Steele. The couple tied the knot on May 26, 2017, in a private wedding ceremony held at Kiki's hometown in San Diego, California.

Corey filed for divorce in August 2018 in Nevada, and it was finalized in September 2018. While talking to The Blast, the 'Pawn Stars' star opened up about the reason for their separation, saying,

Karina and I love each other very much. With our competing work schedules, we just weren't able to make the marriage work, but (we) remain good friends and want only the best for each other.

Korina Harrison and Corey Harrison reconciliation rumours

Kiki and the reality TV star remained close after their divorce. There were speculations of a reconciliation in 2019 after Corey started sharing Kiki's pictures on his social media. In November 2019, he uploaded a picture of her hand with a tattoo of the word 'Harrison' on her wrist and captioned it,

Sometimes you need that girl that will ride for you and a year and a half after you leave to make you realize it's time to come home; I love you, @kikinejo.

Corey Harrison during the Tat2ween Opening Party (R) and with Korina on a plane to Boston (L). Photo: @realcoreyharrison on Instagram, Michael Bezjian on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Korina Harrison's baby

In March 2018, Kiki and Corey announced they were expecting their first child together. The reality TV star took to X (Twitter) to upload a picture of him and a pregnant Korina with the caption,

My baby girl is giving me a baby boy, Richard #donthavemiddlenameyet Harrison @realkikiharrison.

Kiki told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that she hoped their child had Corey's eyes. The couple welcomed son Richard Benjamin Harrison in October 2018 (5 years old in 2024), about a month after their divorce.

They named the child after Corey's grandfather and Gold & Silver Pawn family patriarch, Richard Benjamin Harrison, who passed away in June 2018 at 77. The son has been shielded from the limelight since birth.

Korina Harrison's net worth

Korina's net worth is estimated to be between $100,000 and $500,000, according to various sources, including One World Information and Showbizers. Her ex-husband Corey is wealthier with an estimated net worth of around $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Where is Korina Harrison now?

Corey Harrison's ex-wife, Kiki, still resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she works. She rarely makes public appearances since her divorce. She used to have an Instagram account, @kikinejo and an X (Twitter) account, @realkikiharrison, but she deleted them.

Corey during the 2015 A+E Network Upfront (R) and with Korina at the IV League Hydration Spa in Boston (L). Photo: @realcoreyharrison on Instagram, Noam Galai on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

Corey from Pawn Stars' wife details continue to fascinate fans of the History TV series. Here are some frequently asked questions about the reality TV star's marital life;

Is Corey on Pawn Stars married?

The 'Pawn Stars' star is not married as of 2024. He has been keeping his personal life private and is currently focused on his work at the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada.

How many times has Corey Harrison been married?

The reality TV star and businessman has been in two marriages that ended in divorce. Corey Harrison's first wife, Charlene Steele, was his high school sweetheart. They were married from 2009 to 2015 but had no children together.

Kiki Harrison was Corey's second wife. They were together for over one year, from May 2017 to September 2018, and have remained close since their divorce.

Does Corey Harrison have a child?

The two-time divorcé has one child, a son called Richard Benjamin Harrison. He was born in October 2018 during his second marriage to Kiki. Richard has been kept away from the public eye and has never made any public appearance since his birth.

Corey at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop during an episode of Pawn Stars in March 2023 (R). Photo: @realcoreyharrison (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Korina Harrison continues to maintain a private life, and details about her current activities remain scarce. Her ex-husband Corey remains actively involved in his family's business, although fans of Pawn Stars have expressed concern about his health.

READ ALSO: Chloe Bailey's boyfriend: Is the singer single or taken?

Briefly.co.za highlighted all you need to know about Chloe Bailey's love life. The multi-talented artist has been linked to several celebrities like Gunna, Memphis Depay, and Diggy Simmons.

After launching a solo career following her successful collaboration with her sister Halle, Chloe has made impressive progress in both her music and acting careers. Check the article for more on her relationship status today.

Source: Briefly News