Who is Korina Harrison? Meet Corey Harrison's ex-wife
Fans of History TV's Pawn Stars know Korina Harrison as the former spouse of Las Vegas-based reality television star Corey Harrison. Their marriage was short-lived but the fascination with them continues. This article highlights Korina Harrison's biography and what she has been up to since her divorce from Corey.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Korina Harrison's profile summary
- Who is Korina Harrison?
- Korina Harrison's husband
- Korina Harrison's baby
- Korina Harrison's net worth
- Where is Korina Harrison now?
- FAQs
Korina Harrison gained prominence after her marriage to Corey, but she had already built a successful career in the corporate world before meeting the reality TV star. She is a relatively private person and rarely shares details of her personal life.
Korina Harrison's profile summary
|Full name
|Korina Harrison
|Other names
|Kiki Nejo
|Date of birth
|December 7, 1982
|Age
|41 years old in 2024
|Birth sign
|Sagittarius
|Place of birth
|San Diego, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Greek
|Height
|5 feet 6 inches (1.67 m/167 cm)
|Body measurements
|36-26-38 inches
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Gender
|Female
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Ex-husband
|Reality TV star Corey Harrison (2017-2018)
|Children
|One; Son Richard Benjamin Harrison
|Profession
|Corporate executive
|Known for
|Being Corey Harrison's wife
Who is Korina Harrison?
Korina Harrison, also called Kiki, is a Las Vegas-based executive assistant at an event company. She came into the limelight following her marriage to reality television star Corey' Big Hoss' Harrison. Corey appears on Pawn Stars, a show that chronicles the activities at the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada. He co-owns the shop with his father, Rick Harrison.
Korina Harrison's husband
Kiki started dating Corey Harrison around 2016, almost a year after his divorce from his first wife, Charlene Steele. The couple tied the knot on May 26, 2017, in a private wedding ceremony held at Kiki's hometown in San Diego, California.
Corey filed for divorce in August 2018 in Nevada, and it was finalized in September 2018. While talking to The Blast, the 'Pawn Stars' star opened up about the reason for their separation, saying,
Karina and I love each other very much. With our competing work schedules, we just weren't able to make the marriage work, but (we) remain good friends and want only the best for each other.
Korina Harrison and Corey Harrison reconciliation rumours
Kiki and the reality TV star remained close after their divorce. There were speculations of a reconciliation in 2019 after Corey started sharing Kiki's pictures on his social media. In November 2019, he uploaded a picture of her hand with a tattoo of the word 'Harrison' on her wrist and captioned it,
Sometimes you need that girl that will ride for you and a year and a half after you leave to make you realize it's time to come home; I love you, @kikinejo.
Korina Harrison's baby
In March 2018, Kiki and Corey announced they were expecting their first child together. The reality TV star took to X (Twitter) to upload a picture of him and a pregnant Korina with the caption,
My baby girl is giving me a baby boy, Richard #donthavemiddlenameyet Harrison @realkikiharrison.
Kiki told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that she hoped their child had Corey's eyes. The couple welcomed son Richard Benjamin Harrison in October 2018 (5 years old in 2024), about a month after their divorce.
They named the child after Corey's grandfather and Gold & Silver Pawn family patriarch, Richard Benjamin Harrison, who passed away in June 2018 at 77. The son has been shielded from the limelight since birth.
Korina Harrison's net worth
Korina's net worth is estimated to be between $100,000 and $500,000, according to various sources, including One World Information and Showbizers. Her ex-husband Corey is wealthier with an estimated net worth of around $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Where is Korina Harrison now?
Corey Harrison's ex-wife, Kiki, still resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she works. She rarely makes public appearances since her divorce. She used to have an Instagram account, @kikinejo and an X (Twitter) account, @realkikiharrison, but she deleted them.
FAQs
Corey from Pawn Stars' wife details continue to fascinate fans of the History TV series. Here are some frequently asked questions about the reality TV star's marital life;
Is Corey on Pawn Stars married?
The 'Pawn Stars' star is not married as of 2024. He has been keeping his personal life private and is currently focused on his work at the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada.
How many times has Corey Harrison been married?
The reality TV star and businessman has been in two marriages that ended in divorce. Corey Harrison's first wife, Charlene Steele, was his high school sweetheart. They were married from 2009 to 2015 but had no children together.
Kiki Harrison was Corey's second wife. They were together for over one year, from May 2017 to September 2018, and have remained close since their divorce.
Does Corey Harrison have a child?
The two-time divorcé has one child, a son called Richard Benjamin Harrison. He was born in October 2018 during his second marriage to Kiki. Richard has been kept away from the public eye and has never made any public appearance since his birth.
Korina Harrison continues to maintain a private life, and details about her current activities remain scarce. Her ex-husband Corey remains actively involved in his family's business, although fans of Pawn Stars have expressed concern about his health.
READ ALSO: Chloe Bailey's boyfriend: Is the singer single or taken?
Briefly.co.za highlighted all you need to know about Chloe Bailey's love life. The multi-talented artist has been linked to several celebrities like Gunna, Memphis Depay, and Diggy Simmons.
After launching a solo career following her successful collaboration with her sister Halle, Chloe has made impressive progress in both her music and acting careers. Check the article for more on her relationship status today.
Source: Briefly News
Alice Wabwile (Lifestyle writer) Alice Wabwile is a multifaceted content creator and Project Assistant at AfDAN, boasting over four years of experience. Holding a BCom degree from the University of Nairobi School of Business, she has cultivated a dynamic skill set through roles such as her tenure at Strathmore University's Data Science Department, where she contributed significantly to research. Recognized for her exceptional talent, she clinched the Writer of the Year Award. Beyond her professional endeavours, Alice is an engaged member of the Rotaract Club of Kabete. For inquiries, reach out to her at alicenjoro01@gmail.com