Chloe Bailey's boyfriend: Is the singer single or taken? All her ex-boyfriends

Chloe Bailey and her younger sister, Halle Bailey, have lived in the spotlight since they were young. They have both made huge strides in their music and acting careers, but their personal lives are always under constant scrutiny from fans. Who is Chloe Bailey dating now? This article highlights all you need to know about her love life.

Chloe gained recognition as Beyonce's prodigy alongside her sister, Halle. She has evolved from a naive young teen to a superstar with a commanding stage presence. She has built her career and personal life in front of the cameras.

Is Chloe Bailey in a relationship?

Chloe Bailey's relationship status remains unclear. She has not been linked to anyone in 2024. The multi-hyphenate seems to be focused on her blossoming career. She dropped her latest single, FYS, on March 1st, 2024, almost a year following the release of her debut studio album, In Pieces, in 2023.

Chloe Bailey's dating history

The multi-talented star has been linked to several Hollywood celebrities, including rappers Tyga, Gunna, and Quavo; footballer Memphis Depay; and actor Diggy Simmons. Below is a detailed look at Chloe Bailey's ex-boyfriends, some of whom were never confirmed.

Rapper Tyga

Tyga and Chloe sparked dating rumours in December 2023 after the two were spotted leaving Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood together. The singer was all smiles as they entered the same car. The stars have never denied or confirmed the nature of their relationship.

Rapper Quavo

Quavo and Chloe were rumoured to be dating after being spotted at the same Miami hotel in September 2022. They were later seen together at the Josephine Lounge in Atlanta

The singer quashed the rumours during an appearance on Latto's 777 Radio podcast, saying they were only making a movie together, calling him 'a really nice guy'. While talking to Insider, Quavo told the publication that they had fun making the Praise This Peacock movie.

Man, we had fun. She's a great talent, great soul. Nice, sweet, and on set, she's just singing all the time. It was just like hearing a beautiful album all day live.

In the 'Praise This' film, Chloe portrays Sam, a young singer who uses her talent and ambition to win at a national competition. Rapper Quavo plays Chloe's love interest, Ty, a musician who notices Sam's talent and encourages her to work with the praise team.

Rapper Gunna

Chloe and Gunna were spotted together multiple times, leading to fans speculating they were an item. In October 2021, they attended an Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks game, but Gunna shut down the dating rumours during an AMA red carpet interview in November 2021, calling Chloe his friend.

Yeah, we're not dating, that was just, like, a date though, where you just go to the game and catch a vibe. But she's my friend. We went to the studio after and locked in. She's very creative, she's very talented, and you will be seeing us more, for sure. We did two songs, but I think she might wanna use it for her album, or I might take it for my album, but who knows? We've definitely got new music coming, for sure. She can have it. She can have whatever she wants.

The stars were later spotted holding hands in February 2022 while out shopping in Hollywood, California. The outing came after they collaborated on the song Me & You from the rapper's album, DS4EVER.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club, Chloe Bailey's rumoured boyfriend Gunna said he was good friends with the former Grown-ish star but was not ready to settle down.

We're really close friends... I'm becoming ready, I'm growing into being ready because I understand having a girlfriend and having a wife, you gotta have stability when it's time. So, I think I'm getting there.

Chloe wrote the song For the Night for Gunna but maintained she was single and not dating the rapper. After Gunna's incarceration in March 2022, fans called her out for not publicly supporting the rapper's innocence. She made it clear that she was helping him in private.

Dutch footballer Memphis Depay and Chloe were first linked in the summer of 2021 when the singer gave the footballer a shoutout on his birthday. Memphis later uploaded a photo of them at the studio, captioning it 'studio vibes'.

Chloe later dismissed the rumour in an Instagram live when a fan asked her if she was with someone. She revealed she was single and focused on her music.

I can't talk to multiple people at one time like that. I don't have it in me. I can't do it. I cannot. I don't know if it's the Cancer in me, but right now, it's my music. Music is my man. I come home to him every single night, and I love it. He's faithful to me. He loves me. He makes me promises he can keep. We are making our dreams come true together. So I'm in love. . . I'm in love right now with music.

In mid-2022, the soccer star fueled dating rumours again when he wished Chloe a happy 24th birthday with the caption, "Happy birthday queen. This is only the beginning. The world ain't ready. Love you", followed by a purple heart emoji.

Actor Diggy Simmons

Chloe and her Grown-ish co-star, Diggy Simmons, were first linked in August 2019 after being spotted on a date night at Dave & Busters. According to the Neighbourhoodtalk, the two shared a kiss. The Have Mercy hitmaker portrayed track athlete Jazz Foster from season 1 to season 4, while Diggy played Doug Edwards, Jazz's love interest until season 4.

In June 2020, Chloe confirmed she was single while appearing on 95.7 Jamz with Coco alongside her sister, Halle Bailey. Fans began speculating that her song, Busy Boy, was about Diggy getting another woman pregnant, leading to their breakup.

Michael B Jordan is Chloe Bailey's celebrity crush

The Have Mercy hitmaker is smitten by Creed actor Michael B Jordan. While appearing on Apple Music's The Dotty Show in September 2023, the singer revealed the Black Panther star had been her celebrity crush for several years.

When asked if she had told him, she replied 'no', adding, 'I don't shoot my shot'. Earlier in February 2023, the stars met during the Creed III premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Chloe took a selfie with Michael B Jordan and actor Jonathan Majors during the event.

The Surprise singer does not want to be judged by how she presents herself in music videos. In a previous Allure interview, Chloe admitted she must know a guy's true intentions before letting them into her life.

I present myself in my music videos as this really sensual girl, but when it comes to love and relationships, that's not how I am. But that's what guys think of me sometimes. So, I've been pretty protective of my heart and figuring out guys' true intentions.

The actress does not rate her ideal man based on outward appearance. She wants someone who appreciates her, challenges her mind, loves God, and is funny.

I'm not a person who bases [stuff] on outward appearance. If their heart is made of gold, I'm so in. I just want them to appreciate my nerdy side, my work ethic, and be my best friend...It has to be someone who's really intellectual...You can teach me things.

Chloe called herself a hopeful romantic in an interview with Cosmopolitan for their first-ever digital cover. She also opened up about not expecting someone to love her wholeheartedly when she is not there yet within herself.

I am such a mush ball. I love cuddles. I love showing my passion through our physical beings. I'm such a physical touch and words of affirmation type of girl, and I want someone to be just as madly in love with me as I am with them. I'm one thousand per cent a hopeful romantic.

FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions about Chloe Bailey's dating life.

The former Grown-ish co-stars were rumoured to be dating in real life after being spotted out on a date and reportedly sharing a kiss in 2019. The two never confirmed the relationship.

Is Chloe Bailey single?

The Swarm actress has not been romantically linked to anyone in 2024. She was previously rumoured to be dating various Hollywood celebrities, including rapper Gunna and actor Diggy Simmons.

Which Bailey is pregnant?

Chloe Bailey's younger sister, Halle Bailey, was expecting her first child in 2023, but she chose to hide the pregnancy journey from the public. She announced in early 2024 that she welcomed a baby boy named Halo with her boyfriend, rapper DDG.

Are Gunna and Chloe Bailey cousins?

Chloe Bailey and Gunna are not related. The rapper clarified the rumour while appearing on The Breakfast Club in January 2022.

She is definitely not my cousin. We ain't cousins. We're really close friends. Got a hit song together. That's one you gotta go and be honest with. I didn't know her [before the VMAs shot out]. I was kinda shooting my shot. I wanted to take her somewhere cool. Not just out to the studio.

Chloe Bailey's relationship status remains unclear, but her career keeps blossoming. She continues to embrace the woman she is becoming, which is inspiring to many young girls who look up to her.

