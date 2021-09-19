Diggy Simmons made his first on-screen appearance at ten years old in the reality show Run's House alongside his family and father, Reverand Joseph Simmons. He has since made a name for himself as a model for Dolce & Gabbana, an acclaimed singer and rapper, and appeared in several TV series and movies. He is best known for his role in the Start Up franchise and, more recently, Grown-ish, the spin-off of the popular sitcom, Black-ish. Find out all of Diggy Simmons' accomplishments with Briefly.co.za.

Diggy Simmons walks the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Men's Fashion Week, 2017. Photo: Victor Virgile

This young celebrity has made a name for himself in several creative fields, including the fashion, music and entertainment industries. Still shy of thirty years old, this young talent has a long list of accomplishments behind his name, and Briefly.co.za has all you need to know.

Diggy Simmons' profile

Full name: Daniel Dwayne Simmons III

Daniel Dwayne Simmons III Nickname: Diggy

Diggy Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Date of birth: 21 March 1995

21 March 1995 Zodiac: Aires

Aires Diggy Simmons' age: 26 in 2021

26 in 2021 Current residence: New York and Los Angeles

New York and Los Angeles Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Sexuality: Straight

Straight Diggy Simmons' wife: None

None Diggy Simmons' daughter: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Diggy Simmons' parents: Joseph and Justine

Joseph and Justine Diggy Simmons' siblings: Angela, Vanessa, Victoria Anne, Russell, Joseph Jr.

Angela, Vanessa, Victoria Anne, Russell, Joseph Jr. Diggy Simmons' height: 5′ 8″/ 174 cm

5′ 8″/ 174 cm Weight: 147 lbs/ 67 kg

147 lbs/ 67 kg Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown Occupation: Rapper, singer, model, and actor

Rapper, singer, model, and actor Net worth: $5 million in 2021

$5 million in 2021 Instagram: diggysimmons

diggysimmons Facebook: Diggy Simmons

Diggy Simmons Twitter: @diggy_simmons

@diggy_simmons YouTube Channel: diggysimmons

diggysimmons Soundcloud: Diggy_Simmons

Recording artist Diggy Simmons performs onstage CIAA Stephow at Charlotte Convention Center, 2016. Photo: Paras Griffin

Diggy Simmons' Biography

What is Diggy Simmons' real name? Daniel Dwayne Simmons III, the Dolce & Gabbana model, was born in Queens, New York. Reverend Joseph Simmons, Diggy Simmons' dad, is a TV celebrity who has six children with his wife, Justine. The Simmons family members starred on the reality show Run's House from 2005 to 2009, which launched Daniel's career in the spotlight.

The teenage musician's first mixtape, The First Flight, was released in 2009, and it piqued the interest of numerous record producers, leading to a deal with Atlantic Records. Daniel went on tour in 2011 after establishing himself as a musician, performing alongside Lil Twist, Tyga, James Harris, Trevante and Mac Miller.

Diggy Simmons' albums

The First Flight (2009)

(2009) Airborne: mix-tape (2010)

mix-tape (2010) Past, Present, Future: mix-tape (2010)

mix-tape (2010) Unexpected Arrival (2012)

(2012) Lighten Up (2018)

What movies did Diggy Simmons play in?

The young star kept up his acting career by appearing in The Start Up movie and television series, among other popular series and reality shows. In 2012, the young actor won the YoungStars Award presented by BET Awards.

Daniel is currently entertaining his fans on the hit sitcom, "Grown-ish", the spin-off of ABC's "Black-ish", following Zoey Johnson through her college journey. His on-screen love interest is rumoured to be Chloe Bailey, although the couple never confirmed their relationship.

The "-ish" family, including Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, Christina Anthony, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jenifer Lewis and Chole and Halle Bailey, at The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. Photo courtesy of Group LA

Diggy Simmons' movies and TV shows

Grown-ish (2021)

(2021) Celebrity Family Feud (2021)

(2021) Access Hollywood (2020)

(2020) About The People (2019)

(2019) The Plug (2018)

(2018) Cipha Sounds: What's Ur Thing (2018)

(2018) Hip Hop Squares (2017)

(2017) StartUp -The Series (2016)

(2016) Rev Run's Sunday Suppers (2014-2016)

(2014-2016) Pop Wrapped TV (2015)

(2015) Fashion News Live (2010-2014)

(2010-2014) The Start Up Movie (2013)

(2013) 106 & Park (2012)

(2012) Arthur Ashe Kids' Day (2011)

(2011) Run's House (2005-2009)

(2005-2009) Total Request Live (2006)

How old is Diggy Simmons?

The young celebrity has achieved much in his 26 years, and we do not doubt that more is to come. At just ten years old, he began his on-screen journey in the spotlight. Even Diggy Simmons' haircut has become iconic, as his lustrous locks have been the envy of many who wish to perfect the short Afro hairstyle. Along with his clothing line, Chivalrous Culture, and his Dolce & Gabbana modelling gig, Daniel is certainly making use of his youthful style.

Does Diggy Simmons have a baby?

Many believed that the young rapper was dating the fellow musician Chloe Bailey from the R&B sensation Chloe x Halle. The two also star on Grown-ish together and have been seen smooching both on and off air, fueling rumours of their secret romance. Daniel has neither confirmed nor denied his parental status, although there were rumours on social media involving claims of infidelity.

Diggy Simmons' girlfriend apparently left him after he allegedly impregnated another woman. However, because Daniel and Chloe Bailey never officially confirmed their relationship, these accusations are mere speculations based on the songs from the album Ungodly Hour, released by Chloe x Halle in June 2020. Some of the lyrics from this album seem directed at an unfaithful partner, such as:

"And by the way; I think I just stumbled on your girlfriend's page (Oh, no); Congratulations; She sayin' that the baby comin' any day."

The chemistry between Chloe Bailey and Diggy Simmons fuels rumours of their secret off-screen romance. Photo: Tony Rivetti

Daniel "Diggy" Simmons has undoubtedly used his childhood days in the spotlight as a springboard to success as an accomplished entertainer. He is a man of many talents who uses his unique style to his advantage and never misses an opportunity to get creative. Whether or not he has daddy duties to fulfil in the near future is still to be seen, but we look forward to watching "Doug's" antics on the latest season of Grown-ish.

