Owners of luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, presented their latest Alta Moda collection in a venue that has, until now, never hosted a fashion show: St Mark’s Square in Venice.

Several stars graced the event.

Source: Instagram

According to Vogue's Luke Leich, the collection displayed were clothes and a show that both restored your faith in fashion and revived the joy of coming together to watch it unfold.

Among those in the audience at the colourful night of bliss were several top Hollywood celebrities who showed up in various exquisitely designed outfits by Dolce & Gabanna.

In this article, Briefly News compiles a list of celebrities in their stunning looks.

Check out nine looks below:

1. Ciara in this metallic burnt orange dress

2. Jennifer Hudson in a gold ballgown dress

3. Jennifer Lopez in this caped outfit

4. Dojacat in flowery ballgown

5. Heidi Klum in a see-through dress

6. Saweetie in this silver and black ensemble

7. Dame Helen Mirren in this glorious look

8. Normani in a beautiful work of art

9. Kris Jenner in a lovely black dress

