Haibo: Lil Nas X Announces His New ‘Baby’ in Most Surprising Way

American musician Lil Nas X has once again ruffled feathers with his new album release campaign

The musician used a creative way to promote his upcoming album by photoshopping a pregnant belly and doing a full maternity shoot

His daring campaign left social media users divided; while many support him, others were offended by the gesture

Lil Nas X is always pushing boundaries on societal norms and he did not disappoint when he found a creative way to drop his new album.

Lil Bas X shocked the world when he did a maternity shoot. Image: @lilnasx

The musician photoshopped a preggie belly and did an entire maternity shoot to announce his upcoming album which will be dropping late September.

The strategy did exactly what it needed to do as it caused a sensational stir on social media. Many applauded him for his bravery and creativity, however a small group were also not in favour of his antics.

Check out some of the reactions to the publicity stunt:

@obekadavid_cfc said:

“Lil Nas X when he brings up a new idea to make y'all pissed and you still fall for it.”

@thesonofmars said:

“Y’all only religious when Lil Nas X does something y’all don’t like.”

@secentwice said:

“Boys have been putting basketballs under their shirt to look pregnant since 1891. Your son will be alright.”

@jarretsays said:

“I’m sorry but Lil Nas X getting People Mag to run his “pregnancy” photos in their middle America mag is straight up legendary and just one more example of why we need him — and so many more artists like him.”

Lil Nas X hits back at fans criticising him for kissing male dancer on stage

Briefly News previously reported that rapper Lil Nas responded to bashing following his electrifying performance on BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, that went viral.

The artiste made a statement not only on the red carpet but also the main event when he kissed a male dancer while performing. As reported by CNN, the rapper had already made a statement by showing up on the red carpet dressed in a huge blue and white gown that stole the show.

The rapper did one better with a performance that paid homage to late singer Michael Jackson with an Egyptian themed show to his song Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

At the end of the performance, Lil Nas and one of the male dancers got intimate as they shared a passionate kiss that was applauded by the audience, with some giving him a standing ovation.

